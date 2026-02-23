ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed

The recall is over the possibility of glass in the product.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopper. (Cover image source: Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Representative image of a shopper. (Cover image source: Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The trend in food recalls across the country is showing no sign of slowing down, as recently, a popular food item was recalled and slapped with the most serious warning label. Ajinomoto Foods North America has recalled more than 3.3 million pounds of its frozen chicken fried rice, which was produced between September 8 and November 17, 2025. The official announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)
Representative image of customers. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)

As per a Newsweek report, the FSIS has slapped a Class-I warning on the product, meaning that consumption could lead to serious adverse health consequences. The reason for the recall is the presence of foreign substances in the product, specifically glass. The product was sold at Trader Joe’s outlets in 20-ounce plastic bags. The label read, “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs.”

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by RiverNorthPhotography)
A Trader Joe's store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by RiverNorthPhotography)

The report also states that the affected products have best-by dates from September 8, 2026, through November 17, 2026, and were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide. The company also recalled 1.53-kilogram cardboard packages containing six bags of “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice, which were shipped to Canada. Thankfully, no illness or injury has yet been reported. Customers are urged to discard or return the products if they have purchased them.

Representative image of fried rice. (Getty Images | Rajdeep Ghosh)
Representative image of fried rice. (Getty Images | Rajdeep Ghosh)

FSIS has also advised consumers who have any questions or concerns to contact Ajinomoto’s Consumer Affairs at (855) 742-5011. The company will make available retail distribution lists for the recalled products on its website to help customers as well. The establishment number P-18356, which can be found inside the USDA [U.S. Department of Agriculture] mark of inspection, can also identify the affected products.

Shoppers walk the aisles of Wal-Mart for Black Friday deals on November 25, 2022 in Dunwoody, Georgia. Walmart opened at 6am on Black Friday for shoppers.|Getty Images|Photo by Jessica McGowan
Representative image of shoppers. Getty Images|Photo by Jessica McGowan

Recently, a popular superfood was also recalled over fears of Salmonella. The FDA was conducting a traceback investigation and has said that the Salmonella outbreak is linked to certain Rosabella-brand Moringa capsules distributed nationwide by Ambrosia Brands LLC. Seven people have been reportedly affected across seven states between November 7 and January 8. These cases were reported in Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida. 

Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)
Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)

While three people have been hospitalized, no deaths have been reported just yet. All of the hospitalized customers said that they had consumed the product. The worrying part about this infection is that the bacterium is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics commonly used to treat similar infections. "We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with the FDA, this possible link of the Salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsules. We have discontinued the use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above-referenced lots,” the company said in a statement.

