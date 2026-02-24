Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund

Thankfully, no illness or injury has been reported yet because of the foreign objects.

Meatballs are an American favorite, but shoppers are now being warned to stay alert, as 9,500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs were recently recalled due to metal contamination. The products affected are Italian-style meatballs made by New York–based Rosina Food Products, which were sold nationwide through Aldi. The contamination was flagged by a customer, who found metal in the meatballs.

Thankfully, there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries just yet. Still, Customers have been asked to get themselves checked out if they have consumed the product. "Rosina Food Products, Inc., a West Seneca, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said as per a report in Fox News.

The items in question are 32-ounce bags of fully cooked, frozen "Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS," which contain about 64 meatballs per package. They were produced on July 30, 2025, and have a 15-month shelf-life. Customers have also been asked to look out for the "BEST BY" date of "10/30/26," timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back, and the establishment number "EST. 4286B" located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As is always the case, the FSIS has urged customers not to consume the product if they have purchased it and return it for a refund. Consumers can contact Rosina Food Products Customer Service at 1-888-767-4621 or via email at CService@rosina.com if they have any further questions.

Recently, the FSIS slapped a Class I warning on another food product with the presence of foreign substances in it. Ajinomoto Foods North America recalled more than 3.3 million pounds of its frozen chicken fried rice, which was produced between September 8 and November 17, 2025. The reason for the recall is the presence of glass, though no injury had been reported at the time the recall was issued. The product was sold at Trader Joe’s outlets in 20-ounce plastic bags, and the label read, "Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs.”

The company also recalled 1.53-kilogram cardboard packages containing six bags of “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice, which were shipped to Canada. Customers have been advised to discard or return the product for a refund. Those with any other questions should contact Ajinomoto’s Consumer Affairs at (855) 742-5011. Furthermore, the company will post retail distribution lists for the recalled products on its website to help customers identify the affected items.

