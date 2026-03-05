Popular candy recalled in 14 states gets a new update from FDA — key details revealed

The Yoyo Gummy candies are part of an ongoing recall across 14 states over unallowed food dye.

A serious recall has been issued for popular gummy candies sold in 14 states over the presence of an unauthorized color dye. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) escalated the recall for Yoyo Gummy candies, which was initially issued late last year, to the second-highest risk warning on February 25. The products were widely sold on Amazon, and customers are urged not to consume them.

Image of the affected product (Image source: iwaspoisoned.com)

The maker of the candy, SB Food LLC, issued a voluntary recall for three types of Yoyo Gummy candies as the products contained Carmoisine (E122/Acid Red 14). The FDA classified 300 cases of recalled gummy bears from 14 states, and at least one flavor of the affected products was sold on Amazon. According to the FDA enforcement report, the unallowed color is Carmoisine (E122) - Acid Red 14, and a Class II level risk is issued against "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The products included in the recall are:

Yoyo Gummy Assorted Flavor - code: 11/11/24

Yoyo Gummy Tropical Flavor - code: 11/11/24

Yoyo Gummy Grape Plus Flavor - code: 11/11/24

The 14 states where the candies were distributed include Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Maryland, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. As of February 25, the FDA hasn't received any reports of illnesses linked to the consumption of the gummy bears, and the recall is listed as ongoing by the department. Customers who bought the candy with the affected codes are urged to stop consuming it immediately.

Representative image of children playing with candy (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by G&J Fey)

The food dye Carmoisine is a synthetic color that is approved in some parts of the world, but not in the U.S. The dye reportedly causes certain hypersensitivity side effects in vulnerable individuals, including hives, shortness of breath, skin swelling, and more, according to Macsenlab. The additive can reportedly trigger allergic reactions in people intolerant to salicylates (Aspirin), and could aggravate symptoms of asthma.

Candy Background, Colorful Sugar Candies Closeup - stock photo Colorful candy background, candy closeup. Sugar concept for sweets and treats, unhealthy eating junk food, or sugar rush indulgence in childhood nostalgia. Candies include red licorice, gummy candy, chocolate nonpareils, gumballs, salt water taffy, peppermint candy, and jawbreaker candy. This image could also represent artificial flavor and artificial color food. Multi-colored large group of objects, candy on white background. Part of a series.

Another such recall was issued for hundreds of pounds of bubble gum sold in two states by the FDA. The recall for Premium Food Bubble Gum was also escalated to a Class II recall over the products containing undeclared colors, FD&C Blue 1 Lake, and FD&C Blue 2 Lake. The FDA found the colors missing from the label of the products, and several cases totalling a whopping 400 pounds were voluntarily recalled by the bubble gum maker, as per Newsweek.

Representative image of a gumball machine (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Nigel Jared)

The bubble gum was sold in the states of New York and New Jersey, and the recall is labelled as ongoing with no termination date provided. Consumers are urged not consume the gum, and possibly return it as overexposure to the unallowed colors could cause side effects in vulnerable individuals.

More on Market Realist:

Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'

Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund

Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund