'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question

Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.

Several questions on "Family Feud" are hilarious, but some of them threaten marriages. One such question left Steve Harvey shaken after some contestants chose to take the high road. Interestingly, the question related to husbands got more offensive answers from the women, which Harvey clearly wasn't expecting at all. While some answers impressed the host, some brought out the best of his reactions.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question that Harvey read out was, "A man has a death wish if he tells his wife, 'Quit blanking so much.'" Karen hit the buzzer first and shocked Harvey with her answer, "Screwing." The host wasn't prepared to hear that as he looked at the player with utter shock on his face.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at Karen (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately for Karen's team, the answer wasn't on the board. The turn then went to Dominique, who impressed the host with her answer, "Talking." "Running your damn mouth. Shut up!", Harvey yelled as he looked to the board to see the response show up at the very top spot. Her team then chose to play the question, and the turn then went to the next player, Rick.

After Harvey read the question to him, Rick came up with, "Quit sleeping so much," which unfortunately didn't show up on the board, and the team got an early strike. Next up was Virginia, who came up with another impressive answer, "Quit spending so much. For a second, it looked like Harvey was about to celebrate, but he held back, probably to avoid any backlash from his wife at home.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Virginia's answer won more points for the team, and the turn went to Dane. The player answered with "Quit going out so much," which, despite making sense to the host, didn't show up on the board. With two strikes, it was now all up to Damon to save the round for his team. "Damon. Now listen to me. If it's there, we're still alive, but if it's not there, the other family can steal and win the game," Harvey told the player before taking an answer. Damon came up with another seemingly sensible answer, "Gossiping," but that too wasn't on the board, and the family struck out.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Borecki family, who had the chance to steal the points and win the game to advance to the "Fast Money" round, where they could win an extra $20,000. Harvey went over to their podium and explained the situation, saying, "I got two answers. You give me either one of those answers, and your family steals. Your family wins the game. You'll be back in that circle playing for another $20,000."

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The team's lead, Christina, then took charge and answered the question with "Eating. Harvey gladly accepted the answer and pointed to the board. Luckily for the family, the answer rang up, and they stole all the points to win the game.

Watch the hilarious and awkward moments here.

