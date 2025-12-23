'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date

The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.

Steve Harvey is known for roasting people over absurd answers to weird and controversial questions on "Family Feud," but he doesn't get a say in deciding which survey question is featured on the show. Despite this, he doesn't hold back on slamming questions that don't sit right with him. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show, as the host called one of the questions “horrible.” He even said that it was a “damn shame” that some of the contestants knew the correct answers.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The question Harvey had a problem with was, “Name a lie a woman tells a guy after a bad first date so he stops calling.” A player named Mason got to his buzzer first and said, “Got sick.” That was the number two answer on the board. His opponent was not able to get an answer out in time, and the Olk family decided to play further.

Next up to answer the question was a contestant named Adam, who answered, “She’s moving.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. Alex was the next contestant to answer, and he said, “I met someone else.” That was also one of the correct answers up on the board. The family was off to a great start, and Harvey knew exactly why that was the case.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Olk family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Now, folks, what I want you to notice is that this is an all-male team,” he said. “We will know the answer to all of these. We have all been shot down before. This is a horrible question. It’s a damn shame that we know these,” he added. The ironic part was that the very next answer after the host said this was incorrect. It was from a player named Jim, who said, “I have got to take care of a sick family member.”

A contestant named James was next, and he answered, “You’re just too good-looking for me.” The host felt that this answer was unusual, and it did not take him long to confront the contestant. “You know good and hell well that you ain’t never heard that. But then you know if you did hear it, it would be a lie. I got you. I understand,” Harvey said. However, it was not up on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant James. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It was Mason’s turn again, and this time, he said, “I’m busy.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. Adam was next, and he answered, “I’m not ready to date again.” Unfortunately, that was incorrect, and the family conceded their final strike. Now, the Perryman family had a chance to steal the game. A woman named Valencia stepped up and answered, “I’m gay.” That was one of the correct ones, and the family won the round.

You can watch the moments in the video here.

