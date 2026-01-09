‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize

It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.

Many hilarious answers on "Family Feud" have cracked up its host, Steve Harvey, but only a few have almost knocked him off his feet. One such answer was shared by a contestant named Mari, who delighted the host with her choice for an 'adult gift' at the bottom of a cereal box. Harvey liked her boozy answer so much that he almost fell off the podium laughing.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Jonassen and the Sackellares family. He called up the two contestants, Mari and Carly, from the respective teams and read them the survey question, "If they made cereal with prizes for adults, you'd love to find what at the bottom of the box?" With six answers to get, Mari hit the buzzer first and responded with "A shot of alcohol." The answer cracked up Harvey immediately, and he grabbed the podium for balance, laughing.

Screenshot showing Harvey and the contestants laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the answer showed up at the third spot on the board, Carly had to get one of the top two answers to win the question. However, her answer, "S-x toy," which seemingly offended Harvey, did not show up on the board at all. Thus, Mari won, and the Jonassen family chose to play the question. The turn then passed on to Ashley, who answered with "Money," which also showed up on the board, keeping the points streak going.

Next up was the other Mari in the team, and she came up with "Car keys". This too resonated with the survey, and the team seemed to be on a roll. The turn then went to Leif IV, who had a greedy answer in store for Harvey. "Steve, I'm gonna say some jewelry," he said, and it showed up on the board as well, and the team was close to clearing out the board without a strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The great run didn't seem to end soon, as the next player, Leif III, the father of the family, came up with a controversial yet popular answer, "Drugs." Nevertheless, the answer cracked Harvey again, as he thought that cereal would be quite popular. "Wouldn't be any cereal at the store. 'I'm sorry, sir, we're sold out,'" Harvey joked. The response showed up at the sixth spot on the board, leaving just one answer hidden on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey joking around (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Mari again, who had to get the one remaining answer to clear the board and win the round. She answered sensibly with "Makeup," but it wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike. Now it was all up to Ashley to get the last answer on the board, but her answer, "A wallet," wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike in succession. Now it was up to Ashley to save the game for the team. However, all she could come up with was the bizarre answer, "A puppy." Harvey was convinced that it wouldn't be on the board as he rushed to the other family's podium before taking a look.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Turns out, Harvey was right, and the Jonassen family struck out. Now, the Sackellares family had the chance to get the one remaining answer and steal all the points to win the round. After Harvey read the question for one last time, the team's lead AI discussed among her teammates and answered with, "A lottery ticket." Luckily for the Jonassens, the answer wasn't on the board, and they won the round.

Watch their celebration here.

Harvey revealed the last remaining response, "Phone", that escaped everyone during the round.

