'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer

While some controversial answers on "Family Feud" leave its host, Steve Harvey, stunned or embarrassed, a few crack him up completely. One such answer came from a contestant named Tyler, and while many would consider his response controversial, it earned him a special high five from the host. Even the player's teammates followed his lead and ultimately left Harvey speechless.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Davis and the Beeson family. He called up two contestants, Shauna and Tyler, to the podium to get the face-off going. With the two players ready with their hands on the buzzer, the host read the survey question, "Name a kind of professional you might not want anyone to know you paid to see." Shauna got to the buzzer first and responded with "Comedian," which slightly offended Harvey, as he is a comedian. However, once it was Tyler's turn, he had something that would leave Harvey in stitches.

After the host pointed at him, Tyler leaned in and said, "An escort." Harvey immediately lost control, grabbed the podium, and yelled, "My man!" He then went on to give a classic, double-take high-five handshake to Tyler, appreciating his controversial response. The answer expectedly showed up high on the board, and the team won the round. They then chose to play, and the turn passed on to the next player, Hannah.

Harvey read her the question, and she came up with, "A plastic surgeon," which, luckily for her, was a winning answer that earned her team more points. Next in line was Nathan, who, like Tyler, had something interesting in store. When the host went up to him, he answered the question with "A drag queen." The response shocked Harvey, and he just looked into the camera and murmured something to her. However, the answer didn't show up on the board, giving the team their first strike.

Harvey then walked up to the next player, Lisa, who happened to be Nathan's mother-in-law. "See, that's your son- in-law down there," Harvey quipped. "And I love him," Lisa hit back. After hearing the question, Lisa answered it with "A psychic," which got their team the second strike in quick succession. Now it was up to Addie to come up with a winning answer and keep the round going. "We've got to be careful now, Addie. The other family can steal," Harvey warned before the player answered the question with "A stripper" and won more points.

The turn circled back to Tyler, who got a gift from Harvey again. "Well, Tyler, I know she took your other answer, so you got two strikes. You've got to be careful. I'll give you a minute to think of something else," the host said. Unlike his first time, Tyler chose a safer route and answered "A shrink." It was a great answer as it showed up on the board and kept the team in the game. Next up was Hannah, who had to come up with the one remaining answer and win the round. However, her response, "A personal trainer," wasn't it, and the team struck out.

The turn bounced off to the other team, who got the chance to steal all the points and win the game. After discussing amongst themselves, the team's leader, Arianna, shared the answer, "Drug dealer". Luckily for the Beeson family, that wasn't good enough for the steal, so they got to keep all the points and win the round. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer, which was, "Pro wrestlers."

