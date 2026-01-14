ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family

Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's stunned reaction (Cover image source: Family Feud/Market Realist)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's stunned reaction (Cover image source: Family Feud/Market Realist)

Yet another bold answer on "Family Feud" left its host, Steve Harvey, stunned, as he could not believe how courageous the contestant was. The player, Nya Joy, while standing alongside her family and playing with them, said she had the "worst family." While her teammates cheered her on, as they thought the answer would get more points, Harvey was left stunned

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction in the end (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction in the end (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champs, the Jonassen family, and the challengers, the Hayden family. He called up two contestants, Ashley and Kalisha, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. With the two players at the center, the host read the cards: "This is a fill-in-the-blank. I have the worst blank." Kalisha hit the buzzer first and answered with, "Smile. However, it wasn't on the board, and the turn moved over to Ashley, who came up with the top answer, "Headache." But the champions chose to pass the question, not play. 

Screenshot showing the contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Nya Joy, who at first came up with a sensible answer, "Body," to win more points. Next up was Eric, who kept the ball rolling as he got more points with his answer, "Luck." Things then went downhill, as the next player, Lanna, came up with "Driving record" and got the team their first strike. The turn then passed on to the team's eldest member, Brenda, who answered with "Boss." Unluckily, it wasn't on the board, and the family got two quick strikes. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now up to Kalisha again to save the round for the team. "All right. We got two strikes. Got to be careful. Jonassen's family can steal," Harvey warned before she answered the question with "I have the worst job," which fortunately showed up on the board. The turn then circled back to Nya Joy, who was seemingly running out of options. After scrambling for answers, all she could come up with was, "I have the worst family. The response stunned Harvey as he looked at her family surrounding her. However, her teammates were more supportive as Kalisha said, "Somebody might say it. They might say it" to take the sting out of it. As expected, the people who took the survey did not write 'family' as the answer, and the team struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey staring down the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey staring down the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then bounced over to the returning champs, who had the chance to steal all the points. With plenty of answers remaining on the board, they had a few options to discuss as Harvey walked over to them. After the host read the question for one last time, team leader Leif III took charge and answered with "Hangover. However, the response disappointed Harvey, possibly because "Headache" was already on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was right, as a big red X showed up on the board, and the Hayden family got to keep all the points and win the round. The host then revealed the remaining answers: "Life, "Hair," and "Breathe."

Watch their celebration here.  

