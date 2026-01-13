ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work

Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants are known to come up with answers that bring out a hilarious reaction from the host. But answers to a controversial question stunned its host, Steve Harvey. When Harvey asked players what they would do at work the next day if they spent a night with their co-worker, some contestants cracked up the host, while some left him in shock with their answers. 

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey asked was, "You hooked up with your coworker over the weekend. What do you do on Monday?" Leif III hit the buzzer first and answered with, "Cry." While the response made Harvey laugh, it wasn't on the board. Debbie took over and answered with "Call in sick," which showed up at the second spot on the board, and her team won the question. 

Screenshots showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Neal, who confidently said, "Monday, I ignore them completely." This one too impressed Harvey as he said, "Oh, yeah. That's a good idea!" After the response won more points for the team, the turn went to Ashley. Unlike her teammates, she took an unorthodox route and answered with "I'm quitting this job." While the answer stunned Harvey and left him speechless for a moment, the answer resonated with the survey, and the team won more points. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to Brittany, who also took a different approach. "Maybe it was great. Maybe go talk to them," she said. The team was on a roll as they won points for the third answer in a row, leaving just two answers hidden on the board. It was now up to Hayley to get one of them and sweep the board clean. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with "I'm gonna go talk to my friends about it," which again stunned Harvey speechless. The answer wasn't on the board as well, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Debbie, who had to come up with another popular answer to win the round. However, her response, "Send them a quick text," wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Then, it was all up to Neal to save the round and win all the points. "Neal, we've got to be careful. Got two strikes. Jonassen's family can steal," Harvey warned him before asking the question. The player responded, saying, "I'm gonna say, 'We're never doing this again!'" but it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, it was up to the Jonassen family to get one of the remaining answers on the board and steal all the points. After Harvey read the question one last time, Leif III answered, "Act like nothing. Luckily for them, the answer was on the board, and they stole all the points from the Lovett family. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer, which was, "Do it again!"

You can watch the awkward moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car

‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
7 hours ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
8 hours ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
12 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
3 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
4 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
4 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.
4 days ago
Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out
NEWS
Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out
Analysts have shared their outlook on stocks that will be in focus for 2026.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed as impressive answer doesn't make it to the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed as impressive answer doesn't make it to the board
Harvey thought that the answer had to be on the board, and he was surprised.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds
It's safe to say that Harvey didn't think people had the habit of tidying up in the morning.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win
Harvey was a bit harsh in telling he player that he almost had no chance of winning $20,000
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey forgets the question as players scream at him in wild moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey forgets the question as players scream at him in wild moment
Harvey got lost in the moment and thought the contestants were yelling at him.
6 days ago
7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too
COSTCO
7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too
Becoming a Costco member comes with a lot of perks like great offers on premium products.
6 days ago
Trump admin to block over $10 billion in childcare and family assistance — key details revealed
NEWS
Trump admin to block over $10 billion in childcare and family assistance — key details revealed
Health and Human Services will withhold funds to five Democratic states over suspicions of fraud.
6 days ago
Supreme court ruling on Friday could reshape the future of Trump-era tariffs
NEWS
Supreme court ruling on Friday could reshape the future of Trump-era tariffs
A potential ruling on the legality of the sweeping tariffs may have huge implications on the economy.
6 days ago