'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work

Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.

"Family Feud" contestants are known to come up with answers that bring out a hilarious reaction from the host. But answers to a controversial question stunned its host, Steve Harvey. When Harvey asked players what they would do at work the next day if they spent a night with their co-worker, some contestants cracked up the host, while some left him in shock with their answers.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey asked was, "You hooked up with your coworker over the weekend. What do you do on Monday?" Leif III hit the buzzer first and answered with, "Cry." While the response made Harvey laugh, it wasn't on the board. Debbie took over and answered with "Call in sick," which showed up at the second spot on the board, and her team won the question.

Screenshots showing Harvey laughing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Neal, who confidently said, "Monday, I ignore them completely." This one too impressed Harvey as he said, "Oh, yeah. That's a good idea!" After the response won more points for the team, the turn went to Ashley. Unlike her teammates, she took an unorthodox route and answered with "I'm quitting this job." While the answer stunned Harvey and left him speechless for a moment, the answer resonated with the survey, and the team won more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to Brittany, who also took a different approach. "Maybe it was great. Maybe go talk to them," she said. The team was on a roll as they won points for the third answer in a row, leaving just two answers hidden on the board. It was now up to Hayley to get one of them and sweep the board clean. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with "I'm gonna go talk to my friends about it," which again stunned Harvey speechless. The answer wasn't on the board as well, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Debbie, who had to come up with another popular answer to win the round. However, her response, "Send them a quick text," wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Then, it was all up to Neal to save the round and win all the points. "Neal, we've got to be careful. Got two strikes. Jonassen's family can steal," Harvey warned him before asking the question. The player responded, saying, "I'm gonna say, 'We're never doing this again!'" but it wasn't on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, it was up to the Jonassen family to get one of the remaining answers on the board and steal all the points. After Harvey read the question one last time, Leif III answered, "Act like nothing. Luckily for them, the answer was on the board, and they stole all the points from the Lovett family. Harvey then revealed the one remaining answer, which was, "Do it again!"

You can watch the awkward moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car

‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize