'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car

Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey dropping his cards (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey dropping his cards (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants end up coming up with the most bizarre answers that often make the host either laugh or roast them. But there are also responses that simply offend Steve Harvey. When a player named Kenton said that a car-loving dad would name their daughter after a bizarre brand, Harvey put his cards down in disappointment. He even went on to shut Kenton's teammates up for calling it a great answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey staring at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey staring at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To begin with, Harvey read the question, "Name a car brand that a car-loving dad might name his kid." Shanay hit the buzzer first and answered with "Honda," which wasn't on the board. Hope then took over and said, "Kia," which startled Harvey as he had to take another look at his cards. Hope's answer, too, wasn't on the board, and the turn went back to the Burfict family.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking confused (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking confused (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Demond from the team finally got a winning answer, "Mercedes," after which Deaana from the other family had a chance to top it. But her answer, "Ferrari," ranked lower, and the Burfict family won the question. The turn then passed on to Stacy, who came up with another winning answer, "Porsche." Next up was Kenton, who had something interesting to say. After Harvey read him the question, he responded with "Camaro." Harvey immediately put down his cards and stared at the player with eyes that burned with fury. 

Screenshot showing Kenton answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Kenton answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Kenton's teammates thought it was a great answer, and they kept cheering for him. Harvey got so annoyed that he turned to the other family members and yelled at them. "It is not a good answer. Who the hell do you know named Camaro?" Harvey then looked to the board, and as he expected, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. The turn then passed over to Patrice, who finally calmed the host down with her winning answer, "Chevy."

Screenshot showing Harvey yelling at the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey yelling at the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Shanay, again, who in her first attempt at the podium failed to get a point. However, she redeemed herself this time with the answer, "Lexus," which won the team more points and brought them closer to a clean sweep. With one answer left, next up was Demond, who could win the round with just the correct response. However, the player wasn't smart about it as he answered with "Bugatti. While he thought it was a good answer, Harvey was sure that it wouldn't be on the board as he sprinted across the stage to the other side. The host was right, and the Burfict family struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Delaney family now has the chance to steal all the points and win the round. As Harvey read the question one last time, the team's lead, Suzanna, took charge of answering it. After deliberating, they decided to go with "Ford," and it turned out to be the top answer for the round, winning them the round and all the points.

Watch the awkward and chaotic moments in the video here

