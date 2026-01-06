ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets physical with indecisive player — pushes him for wasting time

Harvey has earlier schooled players taking too much time as well.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pushing a contestant around (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey likes to roast players for absurd answers, but something he can't stand is people wasting his time. He likes to run a tight ship around the set, and often schools indecisive players and teams. Sometimes, the host even gets physical, like he did when a contestant named Stefan, cluelessly stuck around the podium. Harvey saw that his team had decided to play, while he was still wondering, so he gave the contestant a nudge to keep things going. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read out the questions, "Top 5 answers on the board. This is a fill-in-the-blank. Blank on it." Stefan hit the buzzer first and answered with, "Sit." The response showed up at the very top spot on the board, handing an automatic win to the team. While Stefan's family had decided to play the question, he stood at the podium cluelessly.

Screenshot showing Stefan standing at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After a few seconds had passed, Harvey noticed that his team was calling Stefan back to the podium to play, but he was standing at his place, indecisively. Harvey thought it was enough, and he took matters into his hands. He pushed Stefan in the direction of the podium, with almost a disgusted look on his face. He gestured that he was done with the player's antics and that he just wanted to see the game through.

Screenshot showing Harvey pushing Stefan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Kamesha, and Harvey quickly read her the question to keep things moving. While her teammate did well at the podium, she could not come up with a winning answer, as her response, "Speak," did not show up on the board, and got the team their first strike. The turn then passed on to Moses, who looked quite confident. After hearing the question one more time, he said out loud, "Get down," with a sly look on his face. However, the smile was soon wiped off after the response did not show up on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing the player answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With this, it was now all down to Darnell to save the game. While the phrase was common, with many words like "step", "get", and more, all Darnell could come up with was "Wait," another unusual choice. Harvey still looked up to the board, hoping the answer would show up, but all the Laury family got was another 'big red X' on the board.

As the face-off winning team struck out, the turn passed on to the other team, the Cappadona family, who didn't get a chance at the podium to share a response. With five answers remaining, they had plenty of options to choose from and steal all the points to win the round. After Harvey went over to their podium and read them the question, the team's leader, Suzie, took charge and shared a sensible answer, "Sleep on it."

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Finally, the response showed up on the screen, handing them the win. Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board, which included "Count on it, "Think on it, and "Bet on it."

You can watch the awkward moments in the video here.

