ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children

Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey having fun (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey having fun (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

One of the things most "Family Feud" fans are used to is Steve Harvey roasting contestants, and he does not spare anyone. The host, who regularly roasts players, also does the same to celebrities. In one episode, he called out big names like Nick Cannon, Tyreek Hill, and more, for having too many kids, as he went around asking players for names of celebrities with enough kids to form a basketball team.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey read out was, "Name a celebrity with enough kids to fill a basketball team." Tyler hit the buzzer first and answered with "Brad Pitt," which showed up at the second spot on the board. Josh then tried to top it, but his response, "Jay-Z," didn't make sense and wasn't on the board.

The Beeson family chose to pass the question, and the turn went to the next player, Hannah. She came up with "Nick Cannon," who is popular on social media for having too many kids. Even Harvey agreed that it was the best answer as he quipped, "Basketball team and some fans, too." The host then looked at the board and found the name in the top spot.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Nathan, who also came up with a smart answer, "Tyreek Hill." His teammates cheered the answer, but Harvey found it logically flawed as he joked, "I know that's true, but that's a really obscure [answer]. He's a football player!" As the host anticipated, the answer didn't make sense to the audience members who took the survey, and the team got their first strike. However, the next player, Lisa, the eldest member of the family, came up with an even more bizarre answer, "Tiger Woods", which prompted Harvey to mock her by gesturing that the golfing legend had just two kids.

Screenshot showing Harvey Mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey Mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Tiger Woods wasn't on the board, and with two strikes, it was down to Addie to save the round for the team. "Uh, we got two strikes. Boy, we've got to slow down. The Mashore family can steal," Harvey warned her before reading the question. The player gingerly took the mic and said, "There are a lot of them Kardashians." While her teammates and Harvey thought it was a good answer, the survey didn't, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to the Mashore family to come up with a popular answer, steal all the points, and win the round. After Harvey walked over to their podium and read the question for the final time, the team's leader, Krista, answered with "Kate Plus Eight". The response stumped Harvey as he didn't get it. "Kate Plus Eight. I don't know. My daughter said it. The TV show," the player explained. The host then got the answer, but the survey didn't support it, and the Beeson family got to keep their points and win the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking confused (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking confused (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included: "Madonna", "Eddie Murphy", "Michelle/Jim Bob Duggar", "George Foreman", and "Alec Baldwin."

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family

'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
41 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
3 hours ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
20 hours ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
23 hours ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
1 day ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
1 day ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
1 day ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
5 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
5 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
5 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.
6 days ago