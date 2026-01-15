'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children

Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.

One of the things most "Family Feud" fans are used to is Steve Harvey roasting contestants, and he does not spare anyone. The host, who regularly roasts players, also does the same to celebrities. In one episode, he called out big names like Nick Cannon, Tyreek Hill, and more, for having too many kids, as he went around asking players for names of celebrities with enough kids to form a basketball team.

The question Harvey read out was, "Name a celebrity with enough kids to fill a basketball team." Tyler hit the buzzer first and answered with "Brad Pitt," which showed up at the second spot on the board. Josh then tried to top it, but his response, "Jay-Z," didn't make sense and wasn't on the board.

The Beeson family chose to pass the question, and the turn went to the next player, Hannah. She came up with "Nick Cannon," who is popular on social media for having too many kids. Even Harvey agreed that it was the best answer as he quipped, "Basketball team and some fans, too." The host then looked at the board and found the name in the top spot.

Next up was Nathan, who also came up with a smart answer, "Tyreek Hill." His teammates cheered the answer, but Harvey found it logically flawed as he joked, "I know that's true, but that's a really obscure [answer]. He's a football player!" As the host anticipated, the answer didn't make sense to the audience members who took the survey, and the team got their first strike. However, the next player, Lisa, the eldest member of the family, came up with an even more bizarre answer, "Tiger Woods", which prompted Harvey to mock her by gesturing that the golfing legend had just two kids.

Tiger Woods wasn't on the board, and with two strikes, it was down to Addie to save the round for the team. "Uh, we got two strikes. Boy, we've got to slow down. The Mashore family can steal," Harvey warned her before reading the question. The player gingerly took the mic and said, "There are a lot of them Kardashians." While her teammates and Harvey thought it was a good answer, the survey didn't, and the team struck out.

Now it was up to the Mashore family to come up with a popular answer, steal all the points, and win the round. After Harvey walked over to their podium and read the question for the final time, the team's leader, Krista, answered with "Kate Plus Eight". The response stumped Harvey as he didn't get it. "Kate Plus Eight. I don't know. My daughter said it. The TV show," the player explained. The host then got the answer, but the survey didn't support it, and the Beeson family got to keep their points and win the round.

Harvey then revealed the remaining answers on the board, which included: "Madonna", "Eddie Murphy", "Michelle/Jim Bob Duggar", "George Foreman", and "Alec Baldwin."

You can watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

