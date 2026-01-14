ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment

The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the big win (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the big win (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While most get remembered on "Family Feud" for the stupid or funny answers they give, the Jonassen family would be remembered as one of the biggest winners in the show's history. The team, led by Leif III, whose parents failed to win the "Fast Money" round 43 years ago, managed to win ace the finale three times in a row. The family cashed out with over $60,000.

Screenshot showing the family's total (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the family's total (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In their third "Fast Money" appearance, the team went with their usual father-daughter duo of Mari and Leif III. Together, they had to answer five survey questions and earn 200 points to win. Mari went first and took on the questions in 20 seconds. The first question was, "Name something some women don't bother putting on just to go to the supermarket," and Mari answered with "Makeup. The second question was "How many friends do you keep in touch with on a regular basis?" She said, "Three. 

The third question was "Name something you love to do that you sometimes overdo," and the contestant responded with "Exercise." The fourth and the fifth questions were: "You should always slow down when you drive past a what?" and "Name a sport where weight matters", and Mari answered with "Cop" and "Wrestling" respectively. She and Harvey then looked at the board to see how popular her responses were in the survey. 

Screenshot showing the player celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Keeping up her streak, Mari got 48 points for her very first answer. The next three answers got her swiftly over 100 points, setting up Leif III for an easy win. Her last answer, "Wrestling," got her 42 big points, and she once again posted a high three-digit total of 150 points. As she celebrated, Harvey called up her father from backstage and delivered the good news. "I'll tell you this. You got the right one coming out here," Harvey said to Leif III as he revealed Mari's points. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Leif III (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Leif III (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With only 50 points to get and 25 seconds on the clock, Leif III kicked off the second leg. He answered the first question with "Bra," which cracked up Harvey, and gave the answers "Two, "Drink," "School, and "Football" for the remaining questions. Harvey and the player then turned around to take a look at the board. The host again quipped, "Amazing that you noticed," before revealing his answer, "Bra" got him 35 big points. 

Screenshot showing the family celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the family celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the contestant had to get just 15 points more, Harvey revealed that his very next answer, "Two," got him 20 points, pushing the total over 200. With this, the family rushed to the stage to celebrate as they bagged a total of $60,865. The host went on to reveal that Leif III's remaining answers were also popular, with two of them being number one. The duo together got a total of 277 points, which was well more than what they needed. "Wow! We'll see you next time," Harvey exclaimed as the family celebrated in the background.

Watch their incredible win here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
28 minutes ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
32 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
2 hours ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
22 hours ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
23 hours ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
JEOPARDY
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
4 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
4 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
4 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.
5 days ago
Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out
NEWS
Experts at Bank of America think we’re in a 'run-it-hot' economy — and these stocks stand out
Analysts have shared their outlook on stocks that will be in focus for 2026.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed as impressive answer doesn't make it to the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed as impressive answer doesn't make it to the board
Harvey thought that the answer had to be on the board, and he was surprised.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds
It's safe to say that Harvey didn't think people had the habit of tidying up in the morning.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win
Harvey was a bit harsh in telling he player that he almost had no chance of winning $20,000
6 days ago