'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment

The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big

While most get remembered on "Family Feud" for the stupid or funny answers they give, the Jonassen family would be remembered as one of the biggest winners in the show's history. The team, led by Leif III, whose parents failed to win the "Fast Money" round 43 years ago, managed to win ace the finale three times in a row. The family cashed out with over $60,000.

Screenshot showing the family's total (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In their third "Fast Money" appearance, the team went with their usual father-daughter duo of Mari and Leif III. Together, they had to answer five survey questions and earn 200 points to win. Mari went first and took on the questions in 20 seconds. The first question was, "Name something some women don't bother putting on just to go to the supermarket," and Mari answered with "Makeup. The second question was "How many friends do you keep in touch with on a regular basis?" She said, "Three.

The third question was "Name something you love to do that you sometimes overdo," and the contestant responded with "Exercise." The fourth and the fifth questions were: "You should always slow down when you drive past a what?" and "Name a sport where weight matters", and Mari answered with "Cop" and "Wrestling" respectively. She and Harvey then looked at the board to see how popular her responses were in the survey.

Screenshot showing the player celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Keeping up her streak, Mari got 48 points for her very first answer. The next three answers got her swiftly over 100 points, setting up Leif III for an easy win. Her last answer, "Wrestling," got her 42 big points, and she once again posted a high three-digit total of 150 points. As she celebrated, Harvey called up her father from backstage and delivered the good news. "I'll tell you this. You got the right one coming out here," Harvey said to Leif III as he revealed Mari's points.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Leif III (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With only 50 points to get and 25 seconds on the clock, Leif III kicked off the second leg. He answered the first question with "Bra," which cracked up Harvey, and gave the answers "Two, "Drink," "School, and "Football" for the remaining questions. Harvey and the player then turned around to take a look at the board. The host again quipped, "Amazing that you noticed," before revealing his answer, "Bra" got him 35 big points.

Screenshot showing the family celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the contestant had to get just 15 points more, Harvey revealed that his very next answer, "Two," got him 20 points, pushing the total over 200. With this, the family rushed to the stage to celebrate as they bagged a total of $60,865. The host went on to reveal that Leif III's remaining answers were also popular, with two of them being number one. The duo together got a total of 277 points, which was well more than what they needed. "Wow! We'll see you next time," Harvey exclaimed as the family celebrated in the background.

Watch their incredible win here.

