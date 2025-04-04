ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife

While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans of "Family Feud" have been arguing that the show has gotten increasingly racy with its questions putting the relationships of its players at stake. However, sometimes, the players throw themselves under the bus by coming up with risky answers to simple questions. This is exactly what the contestant named Ricky did when he 'destroyed his marriage' live on TV. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

 

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Langdon family and the Powell family. For the face-off, he called on the two players, Ricky and Britanny from the respective teams, to take a shot at getting one of the top 7 answers to the survey question, "Name something in your home that isn't working."

Ricky was the first to hit the buzzer, and he came up with a risky answer in no time. "My wife," the elderly contestant said without wasting a second. While it seemed like the player wanted to get over it quickly, Harvey had a hard time trying to stop laughing. He then went on to high-five the player for sharing the great answer. To add to Ricky's misery, the answer showed up at the second spot on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey high fiving the player (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey high fiving the player (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

He then chose to play the question, and the turn was passed on to the next team member, Ed. Unlike Ricky, Ed chose to go safe with the question and said, "I'm gonna say washing machine." While the answer was safe, it wasn't popular, as it earned the team their first strike. 

The turn then went to Robbie, who also had the chance to risk his marriage like Ricky. However, he too chose to play it safe and answered with "the AC," which earned the team the next bunch of points. In the end, the Langdon family failed to get all seven of the answers on the board, and the turn went to the Powell family, who had the chance to steal all the points.

However, they failed to do so as their answer, "The dishwasher," did not show up on the board. Thus, in the end, Ricky risking his marriage did not go in vain as the team won the round and got a step closer to winning the episode.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to a team member (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to a team member (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The show shared the clip on YouTube with the caption: "RIP. Ricky destroys his marriage on live TV," and the viewers did not disagree. "As a stay-at-home wife/ mom myself, I felt that one. Almost spit out my water laughing," wrote one viewer, @reginadomanic, in the comments of the clip. 

 

"We are gathered here today to pay tribute to Ricky’s marriage, which was destroyed by a shocking answer he gave on “Family Feud.” Let us never forget the hilarious moment he gave us yet let’s remember what marriage stands for," joked @ConnorMiller417

Screenshot of a comment making fun of Ricky (Image source: YouTube/@Brandon7163)
Screenshot of a comment making fun of Ricky (Image source: YouTube/@Brandon7163)

This wasn't the first time that a player risked his relationship to get some points on Family Feud. In another episode, a player named Kegan risked his relationship to get the top answer to the survey question: "Name something you have but your mother thinks you deserve better." Taking a defensive stand, the player said, "I swear to God that this isn't me. But, spouse, girlfriend." 

 

He kept clarifying that he had a great girlfriend, but when his mother pointed out that his girlfriend was in the audience, Harvey couldn't help but roast him. "Oh my God! You're so stupid!" Harvey yelled in response as the answer showed up on the board. 

