Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'you're so stupid' for risking his relationship over a top answer

The host Steve Harvey told the player that he should have just taken the X.

Questions on "Family Feud" can be quite x-rated at times, and while they bring out hilarious reactions from Harvey, they also put contestants in a spot. The answers that players come up with often make their families awkward, but, in some cases, they can also trigger an actual feud with their spouses. This is what happened to the player named Kegan, who chose to utter a risky but popular answer, even if it affected his relationship.

Screenshot showing the player, Kegan (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The survey question for the round was, "Name something you have but your mother thinks you deserve better." The two players at the podium, James and Alan, chose to play it safe by coming up with the answers "Home" and "Job," respectively. Alan won the round as his answer turned out to be the second most popular on the board, giving his family a chance to play.

Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Walking up to the family, Harvey asked the family about the basketball ties. Alan and his son, Kegan, both revealed that they coached college basketball teams. Getting on with the game, Harvey passed the question to Kegan. The player, who had made up his mind, knew his answer could get him in trouble, so he first said, "I swear to God that this isn't me," before blurting out, "Spouse, girlfriend."

Screenshot showing the player explaining himself (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He kept clarifying that he had a great girlfriend, and the answer wasn't coming from him as he was just going for the popular choice. However, Harvey said that it was his answer. At this point, Kegan's mother jumped in, saying that his girlfriend was out there, in the audience. "Oh my God! You're so stupid!" Harvey yelled in response.

Screenshot showing Harvey yelling at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went over to Kegan to have a heartfelt chat with the player who might have just lost his relationship. "Kegan, listen to me, man. Your dad could have told you that sometimes you just got to take the X," Harvey said. However, Kegan backed his answer, asserting that it will be at the top on the board. "If ain't up there and she is out there, I mean," Harvey joked.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the player's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily for Kegan, the answer turned up at the number one spot on the board. "Well, this is probably the only thing that saved you baby!" Harvey remarked as the players celebrated. Harvey then asked Kegan's girlfriend to stand up in the audience so that everyone could see her. "Boy you're all out of your league," Harvey told the player. "I said the same thing," Kegan's father, Alan, quipped. "She could do better!" the host yelled.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then moved on to the next player, Logan, who answered, "A car", and it turned up on the board too. The turn then went to Tanner, who said, "Friends" which earned the family their first strike. "That was a good answer though," Harvey remarked after the buzzer.

The family struck out after two more failed attempts, and the turn went to the other family. However, they too failed to come up with a popular answer handing the win to the Schieve family.