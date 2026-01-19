ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000

Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the player's and Steve Harvey's reaction to the loss (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player's and Steve Harvey's reaction to the loss (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants aren't supposed to rely strictly on their intelligence or general knowledge, but instead, winning the grand $20,000 prize on the show is all about coming up with popular answers. However, a contestant named Krysia from the Baccus family probably feels differently after a lack of knowledge about geography cost her team the game. Her answer was so off the mark that the host, Steve Harvey, had to give her a lesson about states in the U.S. 

Screenshot showing the contestant Krysia playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Krysia playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She was playing the "Fast Money" round where the team had the chance win $20,000 by answering five survey questions. In the round, two contestants from the team take turns to answer the same set of questions in 20 and 25 seconds, respectively. They get points based on how many of the 100 surveyees went with the same answer as them. The goal is to get a total of 200 points to win.

With 20 seconds on the clock, Harvey asked the first question, "When it comes to divorces by state, other than Texas, where would you find a lot of exes?" and a contestant named Cameron answered with California. The next question was "What's the noisiest thing in your house?" and the player said, "The TV". The third question was "How many shots of liquor can you do before you puke?" and he said, "3", and the fourth question was "Name a part of the body that's been known to pop out of joint," and Cameron said "Elbow". The very last question of the day was "Name a color you associate with Easter," and the player said "Green.

Screenshot showing Cameron and Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Cameron and Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Cameron's answers got the team to a decent total of 106 points, and Krysia had to put up nearly as good a performance as him and get 94 more points to win the game. Harvey kicked off the second leg of the round and put 25 seconds on the clock. Krysia answered the first question with "Las Vegas," which was odd as the question asked for the name of a state. Krysia moved on and answered the second question with "Radio", the third with "4", the fourth with "Leg", and the last with "Pink". 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Krysia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Krysia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The contestant and the host then looked to the board to see if Krysia did enough to win. Harvey then finally let his thoughts out on Krysia's first answer, 'Las Vegas,' after it got her zero points. "Umm, the state is Nevada," Harvey tried to whisper it in her ear, jokingly. "I know!" the player exclaimed, and Harvey consoled her, saying, "But that's OK. California [Cameron's answer] was number one". Things got worse for Krysia there, as her second answer, "Radio," got her zero points as well. 

Screenshot showing Harvey telling Krysia that Vegas is not a state (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey telling Krysia that Vegas is not a state (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With only three answers remaining, it looked impossible for her to get the 94 points. Harvey then revealed that her third answer, "4," got her only 9 points, as most people in the audience claimed they could stomach five shots before puking. Krysia's fourth answer, "Leg," also got Harvey confused. "You said your whole damn leg just popped right on out. You get so happy that you pop the whole leg," he joked. Surprisingly, it got the contestant 24 points, and she needed her last answer to get her 70 points for the win.

Screenshot showing Harvey making fun of Krysia's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey making fun of Krysia's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While it looked impossible, Krysia's final answer, "Pink," turned out to be the number one, but it got her 50 points, and the team fell short by 20 points in the end. Thus, a geographical error seemingly cost the family $20,000.

You can watch the blunder here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey surprised to know how many people make their own beds

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player over his wife's performance that cost them a win

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
8 hours ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
14 hours ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
3 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
3 days ago
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
4 days ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
4 days ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
5 days ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
5 days ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
5 days ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
6 days ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
6 days ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
6 days ago