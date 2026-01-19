'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000

Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.

"Family Feud" contestants aren't supposed to rely strictly on their intelligence or general knowledge, but instead, winning the grand $20,000 prize on the show is all about coming up with popular answers. However, a contestant named Krysia from the Baccus family probably feels differently after a lack of knowledge about geography cost her team the game. Her answer was so off the mark that the host, Steve Harvey, had to give her a lesson about states in the U.S.

Screenshot showing the contestant Krysia playing the Fast Money round (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She was playing the "Fast Money" round where the team had the chance win $20,000 by answering five survey questions. In the round, two contestants from the team take turns to answer the same set of questions in 20 and 25 seconds, respectively. They get points based on how many of the 100 surveyees went with the same answer as them. The goal is to get a total of 200 points to win.

With 20 seconds on the clock, Harvey asked the first question, "When it comes to divorces by state, other than Texas, where would you find a lot of exes?" and a contestant named Cameron answered with California. The next question was "What's the noisiest thing in your house?" and the player said, "The TV". The third question was "How many shots of liquor can you do before you puke?" and he said, "3", and the fourth question was "Name a part of the body that's been known to pop out of joint," and Cameron said "Elbow". The very last question of the day was "Name a color you associate with Easter," and the player said "Green.

Screenshot showing Cameron and Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Cameron's answers got the team to a decent total of 106 points, and Krysia had to put up nearly as good a performance as him and get 94 more points to win the game. Harvey kicked off the second leg of the round and put 25 seconds on the clock. Krysia answered the first question with "Las Vegas," which was odd as the question asked for the name of a state. Krysia moved on and answered the second question with "Radio", the third with "4", the fourth with "Leg", and the last with "Pink".

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Krysia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The contestant and the host then looked to the board to see if Krysia did enough to win. Harvey then finally let his thoughts out on Krysia's first answer, 'Las Vegas,' after it got her zero points. "Umm, the state is Nevada," Harvey tried to whisper it in her ear, jokingly. "I know!" the player exclaimed, and Harvey consoled her, saying, "But that's OK. California [Cameron's answer] was number one". Things got worse for Krysia there, as her second answer, "Radio," got her zero points as well.

Screenshot showing Harvey telling Krysia that Vegas is not a state (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With only three answers remaining, it looked impossible for her to get the 94 points. Harvey then revealed that her third answer, "4," got her only 9 points, as most people in the audience claimed they could stomach five shots before puking. Krysia's fourth answer, "Leg," also got Harvey confused. "You said your whole damn leg just popped right on out. You get so happy that you pop the whole leg," he joked. Surprisingly, it got the contestant 24 points, and she needed her last answer to get her 70 points for the win.

Screenshot showing Harvey making fun of Krysia's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While it looked impossible, Krysia's final answer, "Pink," turned out to be the number one, but it got her 50 points, and the team fell short by 20 points in the end. Thus, a geographical error seemingly cost the family $20,000.

You can watch the blunder here.

