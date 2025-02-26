ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"

The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to the answers on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: X | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to the answers on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: X | Family Feud)

Contrary to what the name suggests, “Family Feud” is anything but a family-friendly TV game show. Although the questions are suggestive, sometimes contestants don't hold back and blurt out NSFW answers. Once the players came up with so many raunchy answers in a single segment that even Steve Harvey had to step in and warn a couple of the contestants. The episode featured the Nesler and the Barthley families who were battling it out for the big prize. Harvey was asking survey questions, but one of them was quite provocative as per Monsters & Critics. “We asked 100 women, ‘If you knew Steve Harvey was at your door, you’d answer it wearing what?’” he asked. Rhonda from the Nesler team was up first and she said, “Lingerie.” “Alright, now, Ms. Rhonda, watch yourself!” the host said with a smile on his face. Fortunately for Rhonda, it was the second most popular answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to the answers on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to the answers on "Family Feud" (Image source: X | Family Feud)

Then it was Carolyn’s turn from the Barthley family. “Nothing,” she said, drawing a huge cheer from the crowd. Harvey just stood there staring at the contestant and said, “Alright now, don’t get yourself in a situation.” It was, however, the number one answer on the board. The Barthleys decided to play further which led to more raunchy answers. Some of the responses were “trench coat,” “a French maid’s outfit,” “a dress”, and “red-bottomed shoes.” However, three of them were incorrect, handing the advantage to the Neslers. Alyssa from the Neslers team said, “Nothing but a towel,” but even that was not one of the correct answers. This helped the Barthleys win the round. The clip was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of the show with the caption, “*WARNING* ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Dirtiest round ever on Family Feud?? 😂 @IAmSteveHarvey licks his lips at Carolyn’s answer!!”

 

This wasn't the first time NSFW answers were heard on the show and many such responses have left Harvey shocked. One of them came from a contestant named Claudia according to a TV Insider report. “Name something you’d hate to find on your wiener at the ballpark?” Harvey asked. The contestant pressed the buzzer and without missing a beat said, “Condom.”

“Huh,” said a shocked Harvey. “A condom,” repeated Claudia. “A condom?” Harvey asked again. At this point, the contestant understood that she had made a mistake and just slumped onto the table. The answer was unsurprisingly not on the board but fans on social media loved the segment.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

“Why didn't he just say hotdog? Her answer was legit. Can't blame her for that. Good answer,” user calledjimjamsworld66 wrote on Instagram. “She not wrong tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣 it betnot be a condom on my hotdog,” added user bernard.copeland.1293. “She misunderstood the question.,” edithkingmoore stated. Although the moment was awkward for the host too, the contestant won't be revisiting the embarrassment.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
The veteran host is not one to shy away from a dance and he showed off his moves for the cameras.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
The machines in the back are kept in the best possible condition but still end up malfunctioning.
10 hours ago
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
Vanna White has been a part of the show for decades since she made her debut in 1982.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
Carey is often seen interacting with contestants on a personal level to make the show relatable.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
Steve Harvey perhaps has the most hilarious deadpan facial expressions in the history of game show hosting.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
Sometimes, even the simplest of products can get the best of deals on "Shark Tank."
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
The celebrations on "The Price is Right" tend to create most of the viral moments on the show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
The host seemed lost for a moment but thankfully, the model showed up moments later.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
Seacrest hasn't even been host for a full year, and some fans are already dismissing him.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
The tubs were designed during the pandemic as people focused on fitness at home.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans claim the show is 'rigged' after 3 players win in the most bizarre manner
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans claim the show is 'rigged' after 3 players win in the most bizarre manner
Sometimes, a coincidence might be too good to be true for some people.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost in tears after expert reveals value of his grandma's old beer mug
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost in tears after expert reveals value of his grandma's old beer mug
This was one of those objects that don't seem remarkable but have a hidden value.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert revealed the value of her painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert revealed the value of her painting
The painter is an important part of American history and perhaps one of the most innovative.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer showed off his hidden talent moments before the contestant won a car
George Gray has had his moments in the spotlight and keeps bringing something new to the sets.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch involved taking a shower on the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch involved taking a shower on the set
The entrepreneur defended her product and Greiner also chimed in with her take.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model shows up in swim shorts and how Drew Carey reacted is all of us: "You left..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model shows up in swim shorts and how Drew Carey reacted is all of us: "You left..."
It all started with Carey joking about the model turning up in swimming trunks.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks his mic after a famous actor surprised him during game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks his mic after a famous actor surprised him during game
Drew Carey has seen a lot of things on the show and he was still surprised by this.
6 days ago
Barbara Corcoran flirts with 'Shark Tank' contestant, then offers him 6-figure deal: "For you, baby"
ECONOMY & WORK
Barbara Corcoran flirts with 'Shark Tank' contestant, then offers him 6-figure deal: "For you, baby"
With a pink suit, a cowboy hat, and a thick Southern accent, this entrepreneur was hard to ignore.
6 days ago