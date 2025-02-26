Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"

The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.

Contrary to what the name suggests, “Family Feud” is anything but a family-friendly TV game show. Although the questions are suggestive, sometimes contestants don't hold back and blurt out NSFW answers. Once the players came up with so many raunchy answers in a single segment that even Steve Harvey had to step in and warn a couple of the contestants. The episode featured the Nesler and the Barthley families who were battling it out for the big prize. Harvey was asking survey questions, but one of them was quite provocative as per Monsters & Critics. “We asked 100 women, ‘If you knew Steve Harvey was at your door, you’d answer it wearing what?’” he asked. Rhonda from the Nesler team was up first and she said, “Lingerie.” “Alright, now, Ms. Rhonda, watch yourself!” the host said with a smile on his face. Fortunately for Rhonda, it was the second most popular answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to the answers on "Family Feud" (Image source: X | Family Feud)

Then it was Carolyn’s turn from the Barthley family. “Nothing,” she said, drawing a huge cheer from the crowd. Harvey just stood there staring at the contestant and said, “Alright now, don’t get yourself in a situation.” It was, however, the number one answer on the board. The Barthleys decided to play further which led to more raunchy answers. Some of the responses were “trench coat,” “a French maid’s outfit,” “a dress”, and “red-bottomed shoes.” However, three of them were incorrect, handing the advantage to the Neslers. Alyssa from the Neslers team said, “Nothing but a towel,” but even that was not one of the correct answers. This helped the Barthleys win the round. The clip was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of the show with the caption, “*WARNING* ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Dirtiest round ever on Family Feud?? 😂 @IAmSteveHarvey licks his lips at Carolyn’s answer!!”

*WARNING* ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Dirtiest round ever on Family Feud?? 😂 @IAmSteveHarvey licks his lips at Carolyn’s answer!! pic.twitter.com/wF310CkPLN — Family Feud (@FamilyFeud) February 14, 2025

This wasn't the first time NSFW answers were heard on the show and many such responses have left Harvey shocked. One of them came from a contestant named Claudia according to a TV Insider report. “Name something you’d hate to find on your wiener at the ballpark?” Harvey asked. The contestant pressed the buzzer and without missing a beat said, “Condom.”

“Huh,” said a shocked Harvey. “A condom,” repeated Claudia. “A condom?” Harvey asked again. At this point, the contestant understood that she had made a mistake and just slumped onto the table. The answer was unsurprisingly not on the board but fans on social media loved the segment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

“Why didn't he just say hotdog? Her answer was legit. Can't blame her for that. Good answer,” user calledjimjamsworld66 wrote on Instagram. “She not wrong tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣 it betnot be a condom on my hotdog,” added user bernard.copeland.1293. “She misunderstood the question.,” edithkingmoore stated. Although the moment was awkward for the host too, the contestant won't be revisiting the embarrassment.