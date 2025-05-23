'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer

Turns out Steve Harvey is quite sensitive about some of his facial features.

Steve Harvey loves to roast "Family Feud" contestants for answers that may come across as dumb or outright absurd. At the same time, the host has faced jokes directed at his appearance in the form of questions or responses by contestants. On one such occasion, a contestant named Judy took a swipe at Harvey over his lips that stand out among his features.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Stephens and the McGriff families. They were answering the survey question, "Name something on your face that looks scary in a magnifying mirror." While the McGriff family won the face-off, they couldn't get all the top answers on the board, and the turn passed on to Judy from the Stephens family. As Harvey walked up to the elderly contestant, she seemed to be ready with an answer. Once Harvey read out the question to her, Judy said, "Your lips." Harvey immediately caught the underlying insult as he gave her an offended look. "You saw what she did there? 'Your lips,'" Harvey said, mocking the player. He then looked at the board, and to his delight, the answer did not show up on the board, and Judy's team lost the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before all hell broke loose, the round was going smoothly with Harvey scooping up some funny answers. Sean from the McGriffin family won the face-off with the answer, "Nose," and the family chose to play the question. The turn then went to Lynda, who probably came up with the most sensible answer, "Wrinkles," to win more points.

The other members of the family also came up with sensible answers, like Acne, moles, and more. However, Eddie made Harvey crack up with his answer, "Ears". When the turn circled back to Sean, he took the self-deprecating route with the answer "Everything". But, Harvey was in no mood to show sympathy as he quipped, "You ain't lying."

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting Sean (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the McGriffin family lost the round, it seemed like Karma was waiting to get back at Harvey. After destroying Sean with an insult on his looks, the host got the same treatment from Judy. However, unlike Harvey, Judy seemed apologetic as she put her head down on the podium to hide her face. In the end, Harvey went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board that none of the teams could guess. Turns out there were a few more funny answers left like "Wonky eye" and "Brows/facial hair."

It wasn't just the studio audience that loved seeing Harvey getting roasted by a player. Viewers at home enjoyed watching Harvey get offended as well. "Somebody had to say it!" @leahlinki5683 wrote. "If lips are on the board, Steve Harvey will tear it down," @OneWomanMan888 added, before suggesting, "Looks like someone is going to lose the job, if lips are on the board." Meanwhile, some of the viewers sympathized with Sean as well. "Poor Sean went brutal," wrote a fan called @ShamiWaller.