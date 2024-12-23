'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly

Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.

One of the most important traits one must have to be a successful game show host is an impeccable sense of humor. Over the years, standup comic turned host Steve Harvey has proven that he has that in abundance on “Family Feud.” He often jokes with the contestants, forcing them to burst out in laughter at their own expense. But on one occasion, a contestant told the popular host to shut up after he played a joke on her.

Her name was Richa and to be fair to Harvey, she walked right into the joke. The question he asked was, "What would an astronaut hate to discover they didn't put in the ship?" One of her family members answered space suit which was fourth on the list on the big screen. However, Richa hadn’t noticed that and Harvey decided to make a fun moment out of her absent-mindedness.

Richa said that the answer should at least be fifth on the list. Harvey, taking advantage of the opportunity, said, "How strongly do you feel about it? At least? I'm gonna go out on a limb and say I think it's number 4.” Her attention was then directed towards the screen on which she saw the answer was already in fourth. The audience burst into laughter as she said, "Oh, shut up, Steve."

It made for a hilarious segment on the show. However, this is not the first time the veteran host has had some fun at a contestant’s expense. According to Inquisitr, on one episode of the show, the veteran host asked at what age a man does not have any energy to fool around. He asked this to a female contestant in the Fast Money round and she answered 35 years old.

The host revealed that the correct answer was 100 which drew a sigh from the contestant and left the audience in splits. "Shut up! It's the truth,” Harvey added as the laughter still echoed around the studio. The fun and games paint a picture of the veteran to be a happy, fun-loving person. While those things may be true, one can’t deny the immense struggle he’s had to go through to get to where he is.

As per People Magazine, Harvey quit a stable job while he was married with twins to pursue his passion for comedy. His wife at the time separated from him due to the financial pressure that comes with raising two children. The 67-year-old still did his level best to support his family, giving them 75% of his initial paychecks as a showman and living on a meager $50 per week.

He was homeless for three years and had to find refuge to sleep at night in various places like cars and parking garages. Those tough moments truly tested his character. “I sat down and started crying, but a voice said, ‘If you keep going, I’m going to take you places you’ve never been.’ It was like God said, ‘Don’t quit, you’re almost there,’ ” Harvey explained while speaking about a separate incident.

The popular game show host has a real-life rags-to-riches story that is inspirational on so many levels. Today, he is as financially stable as he has ever been and a proud husband and father.