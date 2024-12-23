ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly

Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey making a joke about a contestant on Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | @familyfued)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey making a joke about a contestant on Family Feud. (Image source: YouTube | @familyfued)

One of the most important traits one must have to be a successful game show host is an impeccable sense of humor. Over the years, standup comic turned host Steve Harvey has proven that he has that in abundance on “Family Feud.” He often jokes with the contestants, forcing them to burst out in laughter at their own expense. But on one occasion, a contestant told the popular host to shut up after he played a joke on her.

Her name was Richa and to be fair to Harvey, she walked right into the joke. The question he asked  was, "What would an astronaut hate to discover they didn't put in the ship?" One of her family members answered space suit which was fourth on the list on the big screen. However, Richa hadn’t noticed that and Harvey decided to make a fun moment out of her absent-mindedness.

Richa said that the answer should at least be fifth on the list. Harvey, taking advantage of the opportunity, said, "How strongly do you feel about it? At least? I'm gonna go out on a limb and say I think it's number 4.” Her attention was then directed towards the screen on which she saw the answer was already in fourth. The audience burst into laughter as she said,  "Oh, shut up, Steve."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

It made for a hilarious segment on the show. However, this is not the first time the veteran host has had some fun at a contestant’s expense. According to Inquisitr, on one episode of the show, the veteran host asked at what age a man does not have any energy to fool around. He asked this to a female contestant in the Fast Money round and she answered 35 years old.

The host revealed that the correct answer was 100 which drew a sigh from the contestant and left the audience in splits. "Shut up! It's the truth,” Harvey added as the laughter still echoed around the studio. The fun and games paint a picture of the veteran to be a happy, fun-loving person. While those things may be true, one can’t deny the immense struggle he’s had to go through to get to where he is.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

As per People Magazine, Harvey quit a stable job while he was married with twins to pursue his passion for comedy. His wife at the time separated from him due to the financial pressure that comes with raising two children. The 67-year-old still did his level best to support his family, giving them 75% of his initial paychecks as a showman and living on a meager $50 per week.

He was homeless for three years and had to find refuge to sleep at night in various places like cars and parking garages. Those tough moments truly tested his character. “I sat down and started crying, but a voice said, ‘If you keep going, I’m going to take you places you’ve never been.’ It was like God said, ‘Don’t quit, you’re almost there,’ ” Harvey explained while speaking about a separate incident.

 

The popular game show host has a real-life rags-to-riches story that is inspirational on so many levels. Today, he is as financially stable as he has ever been and a proud husband and father.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
2 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
5 hours ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey to 'shut up' over a joke that backfired spectacularly
Steve Harvey is known for his infectious sense of humor that can come out at any moment.
7 hours ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
18 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 to a mother-of-3 who came up with a simple butt spray idea
The product was invented by a mother who wanted to protect her kids from rashes.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant lost out on a car in 1992 — then a miracle happened 32 years later
It's not everyday one gets to see a contestant come back on The Price is Right after decades.
1 day ago
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
NEWS
Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply
Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
1 day ago
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
NEWS
Not Hawaii or Tokyo, this 'Price is Right' contestant won a 6-night trip to...Mall of America
Not everyone quite expects a Minnesota trip to be the prize on "The Price is Right."
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace
The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.
1 day ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later to pick red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who pitched a business with zero sales
The inventors knew the risk they were taking going in with an untested product but things worked out.
2 days ago
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
NEWS
Janitor wins $1 million on 'America's Got Talent' — but most of that prize money could disappear
Despite the deductions, Goodall still has a bright future just like the show's previous winners.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once showed up on WWE in an epic crossover no one saw coming
Celebrities have made appearances in WWE in the past but few have entered the Royal Rumble.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer
Fans on social media were not happy with Pat Sajak ignoring the right answer initially.
2 days ago
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
NEWS
Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.
The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.
2 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary makes a founder cry — then he offered her a 6-figure deal
Kevin O'Leary is not known for going soft but things took a highly emotional turn.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned after letter belonging to a famous person gets staggering value
It's not every day on Antiques Roadshow that one gets to see a piece of American history and culture.
3 days ago