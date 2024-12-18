Terminally ill contestant wins $20,000 on 'Family Feud.' Steve Harvey had a bigger suprise for him.

Harvey was concerned about the man who appeared intense and kept sweating during games.

"Family Feud" hosted by comedian turned star host Steve Harvey, has enjoyed a 26-season run allowing people to go home with big prizes and cash. While most of the rewards came at the expense of the show, one time, Harvey showed his generous side and threw some of his own money into the mix. Talking about the incident on "Steve TV Show", the iconic host shared how he had to help a terminally ill participant on Family Feud.

Recounting the incident, Harvey said that there was a contestant who was sweating profusely during the games and looked so intense that even the host took notice of his condition. Finally, at the end of the round, when the contestant won $20,000, Harvey shared that he just fell to his knees and couldn't stop crying. “I was talking to him after the show, and I said, ‘Hey man, you were pretty emotional about the $20,000'," Harvey said in the clip.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey talking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/Steve TV Show)

That's when the contestant shared some heartwrenching information with the host. “He says, ‘Steve, I’m terminally ill. I’ve got 3 months to live, and because of my illness, I can’t get insurance. I need this money for my family,'" Harvey said.

This touched Harvey, who threw in an extra $25,000 to further help the man and his family with his illness. Viewers of the show were equally touched as well. "What a great man Steve is. Hope the family is doing great despite having a terminally ill husband/father," commented @BawangPurple.

Screenshot of a comment praising Steve Harvey (Image source: @Hdwrguy)

There are heaps of praises for the iconic host in the comments. "Steve Harvey will forever be an inspiration to those who lived the struggle and made something of themselves. Thank you for what you do and continue to do!" another user @luiswiley86 added.

Harvey has been known to be generous outside of his show as well. Along with his wife, he established 'The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (SMHF)' which provides youth outreach services to help mentor the next generation of leaders. The foundation works to provide educational enrichment, mental wellness support, life transformation skills, and global service initiatives to diverse communities, catering to the needs of children.

His life has also been equally inspiring and reports suggest that a biopic of the gameshow host is in the making. According to Deadline, Objectively Good Media is in early development on the film "Seventy-Two" which will be an authorized biopic on the actor, comedian, and TV presenter.

At 26, years old, Harvey left a secure sales job to pursue a career in comedy, facing tough challenges. However, by 36, he was surrounded by self-doubt and personal struggles at a time when he had to prepare for a performance that would alter his career trajectory.

The film reportedly centers around a transformative 72-hour period, before Harvey delivered a career-defining performance at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 1993. As per the publication, the film will provide the viewers with a closer look at the "perseverance and challenges" that defined Harvey’s career.