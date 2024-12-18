ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Terminally ill contestant wins $20,000 on 'Family Feud.' Steve Harvey had a bigger suprise for him.

Harvey was concerned about the man who appeared intense and kept sweating during games.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey on the show Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Steve Harvey on the show Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" hosted by comedian turned star host Steve Harvey, has enjoyed a 26-season run allowing people to go home with big prizes and cash. While most of the rewards came at the expense of the show, one time, Harvey showed his generous side and threw some of his own money into the mix. Talking about the incident on "Steve TV Show", the iconic host shared how he had to help a terminally ill participant on Family Feud. 

Recounting the incident, Harvey said that there was a contestant who was sweating profusely during the games and looked so intense that even the host took notice of his condition. Finally, at the end of the round, when the contestant won $20,000, Harvey shared that he just fell to his knees and couldn't stop crying. “I was talking to him after the show, and I said, ‘Hey man, you were pretty emotional about the $20,000'," Harvey said in the clip. 

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey talking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/Steve TV Show)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey talking about the incident (Image source: YouTube/Steve TV Show)

That's when the contestant shared some heartwrenching information with the host. “He says, ‘Steve, I’m terminally ill. I’ve got 3 months to live, and because of my illness, I can’t get insurance. I need this money for my family,'" Harvey said.

This touched Harvey, who threw in an extra $25,000 to further help the man and his family with his illness. Viewers of the show were equally touched as well. "What a great man Steve is. Hope the family is doing great despite having a terminally ill husband/father," commented @BawangPurple

Screenshot of a comment praising Steve Harvey (Image source: @Hdwrguy)
Screenshot of a comment praising Steve Harvey (Image source: @Hdwrguy)

There are heaps of praises for the iconic host in the comments. "Steve Harvey will forever be an inspiration to those who lived the struggle and made something of themselves. Thank you for what you do and continue to do!" another user @luiswiley86 added. 

 

Harvey has been known to be generous outside of his show as well. Along with his wife, he established 'The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (SMHF)' which provides youth outreach services to help mentor the next generation of leaders. The foundation works to provide educational enrichment, mental wellness support, life transformation skills, and global service initiatives to diverse communities, catering to the needs of children.

His life has also been equally inspiring and reports suggest that a biopic of the gameshow host is in the making. According to Deadline, Objectively Good Media is in early development on the film "Seventy-Two" which will be an authorized biopic on the actor, comedian, and TV presenter. 

At 26, years old, Harvey left a secure sales job to pursue a career in comedy, facing tough challenges. However, by 36, he was surrounded by self-doubt and personal struggles at a time when he had to prepare for a performance that would alter his career trajectory. 

The film reportedly centers around a transformative 72-hour period, before Harvey delivered a career-defining performance at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 1993.  As per the publication, the film will provide the viewers with a closer look at the "perseverance and challenges" that defined Harvey’s career.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A daring 'Shark Tank' pitch used a naked model to grab attention. It got the founders a six-figure deal.
NEWS
A daring 'Shark Tank' pitch used a naked model to grab attention. It got the founders a six-figure deal.
The co-founders of Wine & Design brought back bachelorette memories for Barbara and Lori.
15 minutes ago
Woman receives 64 Amazon packages she never ordered — and they all contained the same thing
NEWS
Woman receives 64 Amazon packages she never ordered — and they all contained the same thing
She also took it in good humor and started referring to herself as the flag girl afte discovering contents in the package.
1 hour ago
Terminally ill contestant wins $20,000 on 'Family Feud.' Steve Harvey had a bigger suprise for him.
NEWS
Terminally ill contestant wins $20,000 on 'Family Feud.' Steve Harvey had a bigger suprise for him.
Harvey was concerned about the man who appeared intense and kept sweating during games.
2 hours ago
Nevada woman made a simple error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes.
NEWS
Nevada woman made a simple error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes.
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
13 hours ago
West Virginia man gets a $1 bill with one bizarre detail that could make it worth $15,000
NEWS
West Virginia man gets a $1 bill with one bizarre detail that could make it worth $15,000
The valuable $1 bill would have been gone forever had he not paid attention at the right time.
22 hours ago
Gordon Ramsay’s salary for a 'Masterchef' episode proves he’s clearly cooking more than just risotto
NEWS
Gordon Ramsay’s salary for a 'Masterchef' episode proves he’s clearly cooking more than just risotto
Apart from the TV show, Ramsay's restaurants around the globe have reported stunning revenues.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's painting gets valued $1 million — and now he is really scared
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's painting gets valued $1 million — and now he is really scared
The owners of the painting first thought that it was a knockoff since the signature was a bit off.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $40,000 deal to a 13-year-old who pitched his school project as business idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $40,000 deal to a 13-year-old who pitched his school project as business idea
When you have a brilliant product and a good pitch, age is just a number even on Shark Tank.
1 day ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left viewers gasping as they spot a creepy detail in a 19th-century doll
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left viewers gasping as they spot a creepy detail in a 19th-century doll
Dolls have been featured in horror movie series such as "Child's Play" and "The Conjuring."
1 day ago
Barbara Corcoran reveals why Kevin Hart was the 'smartest businessman' she's ever met in her life
NEWS
Barbara Corcoran reveals why Kevin Hart was the 'smartest businessman' she's ever met in her life
The investor said that the comedian was even better than Mark Cuban with numbers.
1 day ago
A Steve Harvey lookalike turned up as 'Family Feud' contestant — his reaction became an instant classic
NEWS
A Steve Harvey lookalike turned up as 'Family Feud' contestant — his reaction became an instant classic
The contestant also had a cheeky sense of humor that the host is known for.
2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey gifted free cars worth $28,000 to her entire audience — but there was one problem
NEWS
Oprah Winfrey gifted free cars worth $28,000 to her entire audience — but there was one problem
The winners of the Pontiac G6 Sports Sedans soon realized that nothing in this world is free.
2 days ago
Woman lists room at $900 a month but with a catch — the tenant must share queen-sized bed with her
NEWS
Woman lists room at $900 a month but with a catch — the tenant must share queen-sized bed with her
The Facebook listing from is a contender for the weirdest rent agreement in history.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant chooses $1,500 over a chance at Nissan car — many think it was a genius move
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant chooses $1,500 over a chance at Nissan car — many think it was a genius move
While most would think it was a dumb move, it turns out it was the smartest thing to do.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests break down in tears after expert tells them value of their mom's 'ugly lamp'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests break down in tears after expert tells them value of their mom's 'ugly lamp'
The sisters said that with five of them in the house, their mom had to keep the lamp hidden.
3 days ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
NEWS
Dwayne Johnson gifts a $30,000 truck to his friend who took him in when he was a homeless teenager
Dwyane 'the Rock' Johnson said that his friend's actions changed the course of his life.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
Despite putting the contestant in an awkward position the host did get the audience to laugh.
4 days ago