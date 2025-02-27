ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"

The host of "Family Feud" was so shocked that he had to take a step back from the contestant.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Game shows have a certain energy and while people of all ages can appear on them, people don't usually imagine elderly people on the stage. Steve Harvey displays his comic timing and wit on “Family Feud,” but he is also known for his gaffes, including a mix-up on a major event. He also made a mistake as a host of the show by judging a contestant by her age and was soon proven wrong.

During a "Family Feud" episode, the first person from the Paulsons was a woman named Keely, and Harvey asked the question, “Name something you might start doing at a party if everyone else was doing it.” The contestant was first to press the buzzer and said, “Dancing on the tables.” ‘Dancing’ was the first answer on the board and Keely decided to play, bringing the host over to her table.

Screenshot showing the moment Steve Harvey was shocked by the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The next contestant was Julie who said, “Drink,” which was the number two answer on the board. Now, it was an elderly woman Beth’s turn to answer. “Now Miss Beth I don’t really see this as your category,” Harvey said. “Oh you might be wrong, Steve,” the contestant replied. He then asked the question and to everyone’s surprise, Beth said, “I might be stripping off my clothes.” The host was shocked at hearing this and had to take a step back.

“Miss Beth,” Harvey said, before adding, “Oh my Lord.” Unfortunately, the answer was not on the board. The next one to answer was her husband Greg, who seemed even older, but said, “Start making out.” The Paulsons would then have to concede all three strikes but their competitors could not get the correct answer either. Therefore they emerged victorious with a memorable moment.

 

It’s not just the funny moments that Harvey gets to share with some of the older contestants on the show. Sometimes, he shares heartfelt moments as well. One such moment occurred in an earlier episode of the show. It was so emotional that the veteran host was almost moved to tears. It’s undoubtedly one of the most precious moments on a show that is known for contestants giving the most shocking and ridiculous answers.

A woman named Evelyn from the Whitefield family was on the show and she was 95 years old. It turned out that Harvey was the last person she wanted to meet on her bucket list. “I asked God for long life. He’s given me long life. You are the last person that’s in my bucket list, Steve,” she said. The host gave her a long hug upon hearing this, drawing a massive cheer from the studio audience.

 

“Man you stop talking, you’re making me cry,” Harvey said. “Well, we gonna have a good time today,” he added as Evelyn shed a few tears too. Apart from the funny incidents, moments like these also show a connection between Harvey and his fans.

