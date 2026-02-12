'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer

When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.

Being a devoted husband, the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey knows a thing or two about anniversary dinners, and when a player named KC gave an outrageous answer, he almost tripped laughing. The contestant from the Williams family had to say how much he would spend on the special occasion, and the number he shared left everyone, including his wife, gasping for air. Even Harvey had a hard time believing that KC had been married for so long.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the Williams family won the game and made it to the Fast Money round with a chance to win $20,000. In the finale, a team has to nominate two players who answer the same set of five survey questions. Their answers earn points, and the goal is to reach 200 to win. The team nominated KC and Allen for the round, and the elder member of the team went first. With 20 seconds on the clock, Harvey read the first survey question, "What's the most you'd spend on an anniversary dinner?" and KC answered with $75, making Harvey almost derail the round.

Screenshot showing the Williams family's reaction to KC's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the host kept his composure and went through with the remaining four questions to give KC a fair shot at winning the prize money. After all the answers were done, it was time for the host to find out how many points he had won. For that, the host went back to the first question, and everyone started laughing. "Big shot, KC said $75!" Harvey quipped as the room fell into chaos. He then asked the player if he was married, and KC pointed towards his wife. Expectedly, the answer earned zero points as nobody in the survey thought of being so frugal on their anniversary. "See 'cause everybody that spent $75 on their anniversary dinner is divorced," the host joked. However, KC hit back, saying, "The $75 is ours, I am not gonna eat at all!"

Screenshot showing Harvey and KC cracking up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then checked how many points the remaining answers fetched KC, and unfortunately, he could only muster 57 points, leaving the majority of the grunt work to his partner, Allen. Harvey invited Allen to the stage and delivered the bad news. "All right. KC got 57. But listen, you can still do this. You need 143 points," he told the player. The host explained that he would have 25 seconds to answer and must come up with unique answers that KC hadn't shared.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Allen (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then kicked off the timer and asked the first question, which Allen answered with $200, which was far more sensible than $75. The host then went on with the remaining four questions, and Allen successfully answered them within the given time. "Hey, you give it a good shot, though. We need 143," the host said after the round ended. It was a moment of reckoning for Allen as the host went on to reveal the scores. Harvey took a final potshot at KC's cheap answer. "Ha ha! Yeah. That's what he started with. He turned around and said, "$75?"" Harvey joked, cracking up the room again.

Screenshot showing Harvey making the one last joke (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Even Allen couldn't believe it, as he said, "That bad?" Harvey explained that it was okay because he wasn't going to eat at all. The host and Allen then looked at how many points the duo got, and unfortunately, they could only pull off 135 points. They were 8 points away from the required 143. Just like that, in a snap, slid the $20,000 out of reach.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

