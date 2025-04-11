ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey absolutely lost it after a 'Family Feud' player described a violent plan for his boss

The host was already startled by another contestant talking about putting the boss to sleep.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player and Steve Harvey's reaction to his answer
Screenshots showing the player and Steve Harvey's reaction to his answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants are known to come up with some absurd responses to match the results of survey questions on the board, and they even get roasted for it. Although Steve Harvey has heard all kinds of thoughtless and bizarre things, nothing could have prepared him for a violent description from a contestant on the show. It came from a contestant named Steve, who had a rather violent plan to get back at his boss.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the player's answer
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the player's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the host was playing the game with the Benton and the Landers family. Kicking off the face-off round, Harvey called on Jamie and Darica from the two teams to play the survey question, "Your boss just said, 'Get out! You're fired!' What might you do before you leave the building?"

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Jamie was the first to hit the buzzer, and her answer was, "Tell him to go *bleep*," which showed up among the top responses on the board. Darica then said, "Trash the office," which was on the board but lower than Jamie's answer. This gave the Landers family the chance to play, and a contestant named Sarah was next in line. She came up with a controversial answer, which was, "I am gonna take a couple of staplers." The response unsettled Harvey, who wasn't in support of workplace theft at all. "So you're just gonna start stealing, huh?" the host said. However, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn went to Mike.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Sarah's answer
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Sarah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Things started to get a little violent as soon as Mike took his turn. The player came up with the answer, "Put him to sleep," which startled the host. "What do you mean put him to sleep?" he asked the player. Mike then explained that he would punch his boss. With Mike's answer scoring points, the family seemed to be on a roll as the next contestant won as well. Finally, the turn went to the elderly player named Steve, who also had violent plans for his boss, but got creative. "Well, Steve, this is gonna be after I leave," the contestant explained to the host, before adding, "I'm gonna drag his a## out to his car, I'm gonna key it, then I'm gonna throw him through the windshield."

Screenshot showing the player's reaction after answering the question
Screenshot showing the player's reaction after answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The highly descriptive answer made Harvey lose it, and he couldn't stop laughing. "Drag him out, throw him through the windshield, and if the cracks don't hurt him bad enough, I'm climbing in and stomping..." the host said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the response was entertaining, it did not show up on the board. "Hey, Folks! Here's the Good News. Only one strike! So there's more!" Harvey exclaimed. Unfortunately, the Landers family couldn't get any more answers on the board, and the Benton family got the chance to steal all the points. 

 

After conferring with her team, Benton family leader Darica answered the question with, "Turn in my keys." The answer did not show up on the board, which meant that the Landers family got to keep all of their points and won.

