Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer

Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey takes a lot of pleasure in roasting a contestant whenever he hears an absurd or seemingly stupid answer. But sometimes the tables are turned, and even the funny man is left unable to guess the correct answers. Recently, Harvey was looking for answers about something that's 'big and scary' in the ocean, among the contestants. One player named Kelita blurted out "Eel," which got her team a strike. Harvey then came up with some answers of his own to help the player out, but all he got was the buzzer, over and over again.

Screenshot showing Harvey getting buzzed out on the show (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey asked was, "Name something in the ocean that's big and scary." Tierra hit the buzzer first and got the top answer on the board, "Shark. As her team chose to play the question, the turn went on to Alontae, who came up with another winning answer, "A Whale. The turn then passed on to Kelita, who looked flustered as the host went up to her. With the clock running, all she could come up with was, "Eel. Big, long eels." Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. However, Harvey wasn't done trying. "A big, old eel," he yelled to illustrate it better. The show buzzed him out, too. He tried once again, saying, "No, no! A really, really, large eel!" and got buzzed again. "The biggest eel you ever saw!" he tried one last time, only to get buzzed, once more. Harvey then gave up and told Kelita, "I was trying to get it up there for you."

Screenshot showing Harvey trying to get an answer on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then moved on to the next player, Andarius, who, unlike Kelita, came up with a winning answer, "An octopus." The turn then went to Courtney, who responded with "A giant sea turtle" to get the second strike. Now, it was all up to Tierra again to save the round and the game for her team. "Tierra, one answer left. It's the last one, but we got two strikes this time. If it's not there, the other family can steal, and they will win the game," Harvey cautioned her. The player then answered with "Sinkhole," which was much appreciated by the host. However, it wasn't enough to get points, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other team, who had the chance to steal all the points and advance to the Fast Money round for the second episode running. "Family, here's the situation. I got one answer and one answer only. You give me that one answer, your family steals, your family's gonna win this game and get a shot at that 20 again, but if it's not there, the Moore family wins the game," Harvey said, before reading the question for the one last time.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Team leader, Christina, then answered the question with "Waves," which wasn't on the board. This meant the Moore family won the round and the game to advance to the Fast Money round with a chance of winning $20,000. In the end, Harvey revealed the one remaining answer, which was, "The bottom/abyss."

Watch the unusual moments in the video here.

