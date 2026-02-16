'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples

The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.

Being married for over 18 years, "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey holds a special expertise in questions related to couples. Thus, he can sniff a smart answer from miles away and roast a stupid one to kingdom come. This is what Allen from the Williams family experienced after he shared a stupid answer to something that couples fight over at home. The host poked him in the eye to show that's not how things work in the household.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing with the returning champions, the Williams family, and the challengers, the Pratt family. Harvey called up the two contestants, Christal and Will, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and read the survey question, "Couples fight over control of what in their house?" Christal hit the buzzer first and got a winning answer, "Money," while Will failed to get one better. She then chose to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Christal, it was KC's turn to keep the ball rolling, as it was the final round that would decide the winner of the night. That's exactly what he did as his answer, "TV" won more points for the team. Next up was Jasmine, who came up with an unusual answer, "Their religion," which got the team their very first strike on the board. Next up was Allen, who seemingly had been annoying the host throughout the night. Hence, Harvey wasn't too excited about reading him the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey's expression while reading the question to Allen (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Still, he eventually pushed through his reluctance, and Allen seemed all too eager to answer. "Okay, oh, let me ask the question, please," the host said, putting the player in check. After he read the question, Allen came up with, "Who's going to drive?" Harvey immediately knew that the response wasn't great, and he put up a skit to show how stupid it sounded. "Yup! Because when I'm in my house, and we're sitting on that couch, I want to drive that couch," he joked to crack up the room. Expectedly, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, with two strikes on the board, it was up to Amber to save the round for her team. "Amber, we got two strikes. If it's not there, the other family can steal and play Sudden Death," the host warned her. However, her answer, "Chores," wasn't on the board, and the family struck out. The challengers now had the opportunity to steal all the points, win the round, play sudden death, and stand a chance to win the Universal Orlando Epic Prize Package for 10 and a shot at another $20,000.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, their explicit answer wasn't on the board, and the Williams family was able to maintain their winning streak and take the grand prize package home. This incredible package included airfare, hotel, and admission to Universal's four amazing theme parks. Harvey then revealed that the remaining answers were "Bathroom" and "Thermostat".

You can watch Harvey's reaction to Allen's answer here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare

Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant