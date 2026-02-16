ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples

The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting Allen (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting Allen (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Being married for over 18 years, "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey holds a special expertise in questions related to couples. Thus, he can sniff a smart answer from miles away and roast a stupid one to kingdom come. This is what Allen from the Williams family experienced after he shared a stupid answer to something that couples fight over at home. The host poked him in the eye to show that's not how things work in the household. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing with the returning champions, the Williams family, and the challengers, the Pratt family. Harvey called up the two contestants, Christal and Will, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and read the survey question, "Couples fight over control of what in their house?" Christal hit the buzzer first and got a winning answer, "Money," while Will failed to get one better. She then chose to play. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Christal, it was KC's turn to keep the ball rolling, as it was the final round that would decide the winner of the night. That's exactly what he did as his answer, "TV" won more points for the team. Next up was Jasmine, who came up with an unusual answer, "Their religion," which got the team their very first strike on the board. Next up was Allen, who seemingly had been annoying the host throughout the night. Hence, Harvey wasn't too excited about reading him the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey's expression while reading the question to Allen (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's expression while reading the question to Allen (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Still, he eventually pushed through his reluctance, and Allen seemed all too eager to answer.  "Okay, oh, let me ask the question, please," the host said, putting the player in check. After he read the question, Allen came up with, "Who's going to drive?" Harvey immediately knew that the response wasn't great, and he put up a skit to show how stupid it sounded. "Yup! Because when I'm in my house, and we're sitting on that couch, I want to drive that couch," he joked to crack up the room. Expectedly, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, with two strikes on the board, it was up to Amber to save the round for her team. "Amber, we got two strikes. If it's not there, the other family can steal and play Sudden Death," the host warned her. However, her answer, "Chores," wasn't on the board, and the family struck out. The challengers now had the opportunity to steal all the points, win the round, play sudden death, and stand a chance to win the Universal Orlando Epic Prize Package for 10 and a shot at another $20,000.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, their explicit answer wasn't on the board, and the Williams family was able to maintain their winning streak and take the grand prize package home. This incredible package included airfare, hotel, and admission to Universal's four amazing theme parks. Harvey then revealed that the remaining answers were "Bathroom" and "Thermostat". 

You can watch Harvey's reaction to Allen's answer here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doubts his own knowledge after hearing answers about Shakespeare

Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant stuns viewers by manifesting her win in incredible TV moment
The contestant, Alison Betts hedged a massive bet on her opponents getting the answer wrong.
8 hours ago
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
NEWS
Chinese cars might be in American dealerships sooner than you think — it's both good and bad news
While customers may benefit, U.S. automakers could suffer due to the cut-throat pricing competition.
9 hours ago
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
NEWS
Americans who live alone are paying $10,000 extra — and most of them don't even realize it
According to data from Zillow, couples can save over $20,000 by sharing the burden
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant over his bizarre answer about couples
The player who annoyed the host was quickly put in his place with a roast.
14 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hugs player after his incredible answer: 'I almost cried'
Harvey, a music lover was taken on a ride by the contestants.
15 hours ago
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs on Canada faces its biggest setback as US House Republicans defy the President
Trump warned Canada could face a 100% tariff if it signs a trade agreement with China.
3 days ago
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
NEWS
RFK Jr. says Trump admires business people more than anybody: 'It's a joy to work for him'
The Secretary of Health and Human Services loves the President for giving him creative liberty.
4 days ago
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
NEWS
Bank of America CEO says weak December sales aren't relevant as 'we are now in mid-February'
CEO Brian Moynihan negated the concerns of a K-shaped economy, claiming January spending is up.
4 days ago
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
4 days ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
5 days ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
5 days ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
5 days ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
5 days ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
5 days ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
6 days ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
6 days ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
6 days ago
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
NEWS
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.
Feb 7, 2026