© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question

PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey asking the contestant to read the question for him (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

In more than a decade as the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey hasn't been a stranger to x-rated questions and equally, if not more raunchy responses. However, there was one time when the host known for his viral expressions and witty jibes struggled to read a suggestive question to his innocent contestants. 

Screenshot showing Harvey explaining himself to a contestant
Screenshot showing Harvey explaining himself to a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey called up two contestants from the competing teams for a face-off at the podium. The player Ari was representing the Stein family and Mikki was representing the Gaither family. The host read the survey question, "Name something of yours you would never want to see someone stick their fingers in." Harvey barely made it through the question as he cracked up while reading it.

Ari pressed the buzzer first and answered with "My Pants," triggering a smirk from Harvey, who turned to the board which did not feature the answer. Mikki then said, "My Nose," which was on the board and won her family the chance to play the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the players
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey got visibly uncomfortable as he knew that he had to read the question over and over again to the members of an all-woman team. He walked up to Shelley and hesitatingly repeated the question. The player came with the obvious x-rated answer "My booty," making Harvey even more uncomfortable, especially since the answer showed up on the board as "My puckered starfish."

The next player to take on the question was Shayla and Harvey admitted, "I am uncomfortable now." The host stuttered multiple times as he read the question before Shayla answered, "My Mouth." 

Screenshot showing Harvey's expression before reading the quesiton
Screenshot showing Harvey's expression before reading the quesiton (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

On the other hand, contestant Kristen came up with an answer that didn't make Harvey uncomfortable. "My Food" she yelled and the answer showed up on the top spot. The turn then went to the eldest member of the team, Barbara. Harvey couldn't even look her in the eye while reading the question. "I'll just apologize to you right now. Look I am just reading what's on the card" he said to her. The contestant assured Harvey that "it was all good." Harvey then straight up refused to read the question and handed Barbara the card for her to read it out loud. 

Screenshot showing Harvey handing the card to Barbara
Screenshot showing Harvey handing the card to Barbara (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To Harvey's relief, she came up with a safe answer, "My eyes", which showed up on the board. Harvey made it a trend and simply refused to repeat the question. He handed the card to the next player, Mikki, who read the question and answered with "My wallet", earning the family their first strike. Harvey then circled back to Shelley and gave her the card. The player answered with "Private Parts" which earned them the second strike. The turn then went to Shayla and by then, Harvey was feeling comfortable since the NSFW answers were out of the way. However, Shayla could not come up with a popular answer and the turn went to the Stein family who had the chance of stealing all the points. Before reading the question to the team, Harvey put on a hat for protection.

 

The Stein family came up with the one remaining answer on the board, "Ears" and won the game, with 256 points, much to the host's relief as he didn't need to read the question ever again.

