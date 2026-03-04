'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion

If it's a mansion, then it should have parking, right? Steve Harvey thinks so too.

Sometimes, all it takes is an episode of 'Family Feud' to remind you that you're not the only quirky soul on this planet. Some bizarre answers and moments have even brought Steve Harvey - the host who has seen it all - to double down laughing or just speechless. If hypothetically speaking, you owned a mansion, you'd want it to be brimming with amenities, but which ones would you prioritize? Fancy or basic? A similar situation arose on a recent clip of Family Feud that hit YouTube, and it had frustrated keyboard warriors clacking away their version of the most sensible answers in the comments section of the video. In this particular promo, the Washington family was up against the Olson family in one of the four face-off rounds.

Deshka Olson and Tyrrell Washington went to the podium from their respective teams, and host Steve Harvey read out the question posed to a hundred people: "I want to live in a mansion that has its own (blank)." Deshka went for the buzzer first, but her answer, 'Bidet,' didn't even make the board. At this point, Harvey had already put on a poker face as he turned to Tyrrell for an answer. Surprisingly, a mansion with a 'gym' was also not up on the board. Harvey himself was taken aback because it was a sensible answer.

The turn then passed onto the first member of the Olson family, since neither of the players' answers made the board. Derek Olson grabbed the opportunity with both hands and said, 'Zipcode.' The board finally relented with Derek's answer, grabbing the top spot. Deshka Olson said her family chose to play this round. As a family, they had to get all the answers on the board and would only be allowed three strikes or three wrong answers before the round would be passed onto the Washington family. They would then have a chance to collectively give one answer and steal all the points and the round if it were up on the board.

The turn went to Carly Olson as Steve Harvey read the question out loud again. Carly answered with 'pool,' and the Olsons got the second-best answer on the board, though the word 'pool' wasn't verbatim. The answer was a 'water park.' Some comments under the video were quick to point out that a pool and a water park were leagues apart. The turn passed on to Aubrey Olson, and the host repeated the statement; she answered with 'a basketball court.' Who wouldn't want a basketball court in their mansion, assuming they had one? Well, none of the hundred survey participants since it was not up on the board.

Ian Olson's next answer, 'Security system or security team', also did not make the board. The Olson family had already earned two strikes. Harvey reminded the next player, Deshka, again that they had room for only one more strike and that the Washingtons could steal the game and round if they couldn't rack their imaginations for a better answer. Deshka paused slightly before uttering, "a landing pad." A mansion with an integrated helipad was not a far-fetched response, and sure enough, it was in fourth spot on the board.

And then came the moment of reckoning, the highlight answer of the show: the one that left Harvey in stitches. When Harvey read the statement again for Derek Olson, whose answer was a parking garage. Immediately, Harvey shot back, "Who in here got a house that ain't got no garage on it? Anybody?" Although the answer sounds basic, what Derek probably wanted to go for was a huge garage display with supercars. At this point, we're just picking up the pieces of the answer. The blaring buzzer brought bad news of three strikes with it. Now, the Washington family had a great chance to steal all the points and the round.

After one quick huddle, their answer to the statement 'I want to live in a mansion that has its own (blank) was an "Elevator." Unfortunately for the Washingtons, it wasn't on the board either. Harvey went on to reveal the other answers that made the cut, and they were: movie theatre, mall/store, and guest house. The Olson family retained their points in this round.

Watch their performance here.

