ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion

If it's a mansion, then it should have parking, right? Steve Harvey thinks so too.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
The Washingtons clash with the Olson family in this round of the Family Feud| Image credit: YouTube
The Washingtons clash with the Olson family in this round of the Family Feud| Image credit: YouTube

Sometimes, all it takes is an episode of 'Family Feud' to remind you that you're not the only quirky soul on this planet. Some bizarre answers and moments have even brought Steve Harvey - the host who has seen it all - to double down laughing or just speechless. If hypothetically speaking, you owned a mansion, you'd want it to be brimming with amenities, but which ones would you prioritize? Fancy or basic? A similar situation arose on a recent clip of Family Feud that hit YouTube, and it had frustrated keyboard warriors clacking away their version of the most sensible answers in the comments section of the video. In this particular promo, the Washington family was up against the Olson family in one of the four face-off rounds. 

Deshka misses out on giving a valid answer on the podium| Image credit: YouTube
Deshka misses out on giving a valid answer on the podium| Image credit: YouTube

Deshka Olson and Tyrrell Washington went to the podium from their respective teams, and host Steve Harvey read out the question posed to a hundred people: "I want to live in a mansion that has its own (blank)." Deshka went for the buzzer first, but her answer, 'Bidet,' didn't even make the board. At this point, Harvey had already put on a poker face as he turned to Tyrrell for an answer. Surprisingly, a mansion with a 'gym' was also not up on the board. Harvey himself was taken aback because it was a sensible answer. 

Tyrrell's answer also does not make it on the board | Image credit: YouTube
Tyrrell's answer also does not make it on the board | Image credit: YouTube

The turn then passed onto the first member of the Olson family, since neither of the players' answers made the board. Derek Olson grabbed the opportunity with both hands and said, 'Zipcode.' The board finally relented with Derek's answer, grabbing the top spot. Deshka Olson said her family chose to play this round. As a family, they had to get all the answers on the board and would only be allowed three strikes or three wrong answers before the round would be passed onto the Washington family. They would then have a chance to collectively give one answer and steal all the points and the round if it were up on the board.

Olson family wins the face-off and chooses to play the round | Image credit: YouTube
Olson family wins the face-off and chooses to play the round | Image credit: YouTube

The turn went to Carly Olson as Steve Harvey read the question out loud again. Carly answered with 'pool,' and the Olsons got the second-best answer on the board, though the word 'pool' wasn't verbatim. The answer was a 'water park.' Some comments under the video were quick to point out that a pool and a water park were leagues apart. The turn passed on to Aubrey Olson, and the host repeated the statement; she answered with 'a basketball court.' Who wouldn't want a basketball court in their mansion, assuming they had one? Well, none of the hundred survey participants since it was not up on the board. 

Carly's answer takes second top spot | Image credit: YouTube
Carly's answer takes second top spot | Image credit: YouTube

Ian Olson's next answer, 'Security system or security team', also did not make the board. The Olson family had already earned two strikes. Harvey reminded the next player, Deshka, again that they had room for only one more strike and that the Washingtons could steal the game and round if they couldn't rack their imaginations for a better answer. Deshka paused slightly before uttering, "a landing pad." A mansion with an integrated helipad was not a far-fetched response, and sure enough, it was in fourth spot on the board.

Deshka saves the day but only briefly | Image credit: YouTube
Deshka saves the day but only briefly | Image credit: YouTube

And then came the moment of reckoning, the highlight answer of the show: the one that left Harvey in stitches. When Harvey read the statement again for Derek Olson, whose answer was a parking garage. Immediately, Harvey shot back, "Who in here got a house that ain't got no garage on it? Anybody?" Although the answer sounds basic, what Derek probably wanted to go for was a huge garage display with supercars. At this point, we're just picking up the pieces of the answer. The blaring buzzer brought bad news of three strikes with it. Now, the Washington family had a great chance to steal all the points and the round.

Derek's answer cracks Steve Harvey up | Image credit: YouTube
Derek's answer cracks Steve Harvey up | Image credit: YouTube

After one quick huddle, their answer to the statement 'I want to live in a mansion that has its own (blank) was an "Elevator." Unfortunately for the Washingtons, it wasn't on the board either. Harvey went on to reveal the other answers that made the cut, and they were: movie theatre, mall/store, and guest house. The Olson family retained their points in this round.

Watch their performance here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey starts praying after player’s wild answer about marriage

'Family Feud' fans left in disbelief after contestant wins $20,000 in a nail-biting finish

'Family Feud' contestant misses out on big prize by a whisker — wastes his partner's effort

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
If it's a mansion, then it should have parking, right? Steve Harvey thinks so too.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
Karla Lance, a school teacher, took home a huge haul from the 'Price is Right' because her husband is a wise man.
9 hours ago
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before.
10 hours ago
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
Economists warn that taxpayers will be burdened with $20 million per day in interest for tariff refund delays
11 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
He called AI the new front of wonderful stuff coming, while mentioning its possible benefits.
12 hours ago
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
Private jet flights from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000, double the typical price.
12 hours ago
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
13 hours ago
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” a renowned economist stated.
14 hours ago
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
1 day ago
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
The president's pick for Fed Chair has repeatedly said AI productivity gains will allow rate cuts.
1 day ago
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
A police investigation confirmed the fraud and the accused has been sentenced to prison.
1 day ago
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
This is not the case in all states but it certainly holds true in most cases.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
He played the game perfectly to win the big prize.
1 day ago
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
ECONOMY & WORK
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
Madogiwa-zoku or the Window tribe are a set of elderly employees retained in a company with a menial desk job without being rendered obsolete
1 day ago
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
ECONOMY & WORK
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
The Social Security fund is running low and could be insolvent in six years.
1 day ago
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
A new report shows 182,000 residents exited the high-tax state of Massachusetts in the past 5 years.
2 days ago
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
2 days ago
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
ECONOMY & WORK
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.
2 days ago
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
4 days ago