2026 could bring higher health insurance costs for millions of Americans

The Affordable Care Act subsidies came to an end which will raise healthcare premiums.

Rising prices of utilities and groceries, along with the impact of tariffs and unemployment, have pushed America into an affordability crisis. But things are about to get worse, as healthcare premiums that people pay under the Affordable Care Act have become more expensive. According to a Fox News report, premium costs could rise by a whopping 114% in 2026, as ACA subsidies have come to an end. The House will vote on the matter, but there is no clear solution in sight.

Representative image of Capitol Hill. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joel Carillet)

Seeking the extension of the subsidies, Democrats forced the longest government shutdown in the country’s history, and the two parties still could not reach common ground. As a result, millions will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they were paying in the first place. Those who are already cash-strapped will come under severe financial pressure if a decision is not made soon.

President Donald Trump had floated a solution to ease the situation, but severe conservative backlash forced him to go back on his words. The Fox report states that there is a bipartisan plan in talks that seeks a three-year extension of the subsidies. It is similar to the Democrats’ plan, which is up for a vote in the House later this month. However, it would not be wise to pin one’s hopes on that vote.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Republicans are concerned about federal spending and believe that a lengthy extension of the subsidies would leave the government strapped for cash. This could severely affect other sectors of the economy. Some Republicans, however, are open to a reformed measure that reinstates income caps. Recently, a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans got on a call to discuss the matter, but a lot of the decisions depend on the President.

According to a Democrat, Senator Peter Welch, their plan would need Donald Trump’s blessing to be presented to the House. "There are a number of Republican and Democratic senators who are seeing what a disaster this will be for the families that they represent. That's the common ground here, and it's a doable thing," he said. He was open to the idea of reform if it meant millions not having to pay more.

Democrat Senator Peter Welch. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

"We could extend the credits for a couple of years, we could reform it," Welch said. "You could put an income cap, you could have a copay, you could have penalties on insurers who commit fraud. You actually could introduce some cost-saving reductions that have bipartisan support." However, the President’s approval was what this plan really needed. "It would require that President Trump play a major role in this, because he has such influence over the Republican majority in the House and even in the Senate," the Senator added.

More on Market Realist:

President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped

Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision

Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released