President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped

For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Donald Trump has been against Obamacare for a long time, and he is close to ending it. The Affordable Care Act subsidies will come to an end, but this ‘achievement’ comes with a major drawback. Healthcare premium costs for Americans could increase by $1,000, adding yet another layer to the country’s rising affordability issues.

Democrats have been pushing a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act, but the pleas have been falling on deaf ears. Republicans believe that it was simply too expensive an act for the government to shoulder at the moment, and they might have a point. A report in News Nation states that a three-year extension would cost the government a whopping $85 billion, which is not an ideal situation.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The problem that Trump has with the ACA is that it is a program in which subsidies are primarily paid directly to insurers throughout the year and then reconciled through tax returns, taking the form of income tax credits for individuals. He believes that individuals should have the money and the freedom to buy their own healthcare. The problem is that his solution seemingly makes things tougher for millions of Americans.

“I want all money going to the people, and let the people buy their own health care. It’ll be unbelievable. They’ll do a great job. They’ll get much better health care at a much lower cost,” he said. However, when a reporter asked him about affordability, the President asked them not to be too dramatic with their questions.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Vice President JD Vance shares Trump’s vision, but he said that Congress must step up to ensure lower healthcare costs for Americans. “Congress has got to get us something to lower the cost of health insurance for American citizens; the Obamacare system was broken,” he said, before adding, “Donald J. Trump wants to fix it, but Congress has got to step up here.”

There could, however, be relief that might be headed the way of the people thanks to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa. She introduced the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, which includes several provisions aimed at lowering prices for Americans. The package doesn’t include an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

“The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act is going to accomplish exactly what the title says,” House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday. “If it becomes law, premiums will decrease, access will increase, and every American will have more options and flexibility to choose the coverage that works best for them,” he added. 

