Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know

The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

A large number of people in the tech sector are already affected by massive layoffs, and finding a new job is a struggle. In such a scenario, President Donald Trump's administration is opening doors for people to join the tech workforce even without a degree. As per those at the top, one must be good at problem-solving and must have a passion for serving the nation.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

The program is called the US Tech Force, as per a report in Fortune. The announcement was made by the Office of Personnel Management on Monday. The goal is to recruit approximately 1,000 engineers, data scientists, and AI specialists to work on what officials describe as critical technology projects across the government. Those selected will be called ‘fellows’ and will be given assignments including AI implementation, application development, and data modernisation.

“President Trump has made clear that securing America’s leadership in AI is the paramount national challenge of this generation. The president’s AI Action Plan focuses on unleashing private sector innovation while also recognising the federal government must have the technical talent to lead in technology modernisation,” the Office of Personnel Management statement read. Scott Kupor, director of the OPM, had similar words.

Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

“If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you,” he said, before adding, “Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector.” However, for this opportunity, one has to demonstrate strong technical skills through work experience, projects, or certifications. Annual salaries are expected to be between $150,000 and $200,000.

President Trump had a great relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk early in his second term and had made him the boss at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The organisation was responsible for the laying off of about 260,000 government employees through buyouts, early retirements, or terminations.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
Elon Musk and Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Tech-focused programs were heavily affected by these cuts, and today, the government finds itself in need of more hands. A couple of the programs affected were the 18F digital consulting group and substantial portions of the U.S. Digital Service, which was established by Barack Obama in 2014 to modernise government technology. For interested candidates, it’s a great opportunity.

Fellows will be hired on a two-year contract, and they will work for the departments of Defense, Treasury, State, and Energy, as well as the Internal Revenue Service and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It would look quite impressive on a lot of resumes.

