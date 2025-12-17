Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval

A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.

Concerns over rising costs for essentials, such as groceries and healthcare, have intensified, with many voters feeling that economic policies have negatively impacted their finances, particularly amid high inflation. Public approval of Trump’s government management has waned due to recent shutdowns, affecting support even among some Republicans. His approval ratings are historically low for a president at this stage in their second term, facing challenges as midterm elections loom. And now Newsweek reports that six new polls indicate that his MAGA following is slowing down.

President Donald Trump ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

According to a December 2025 AP-NORC survey, just 31% of Americans are in favor of Trump's economic handling, down from 40% in March. This is his lowest approval rating, especially among Republicans, where support fell from 78% to 69%. According to the survey, two-thirds of Americans consider the economy to be "poor," and nearly half had changed their holiday expenditures because of financial constraints. In contrast, a second report by Fox News showcased that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump and blamed him more than Biden for economic problems.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee)

Whereas NBC News report indicated that people are mostly concerned about economic issues, particularly inflation, with Trump's overall popularity rating at 42%. Trump's approval has somewhat improved to 41%, according to Reuters/Ipsos, but The Economist's tracker shows a net negative approval of -16%, with inflation being a critical concern. According to a sixth report by Harvard CAPS/Harris, 59% of voters prioritize affordability, and only 40% of voters support inflation. However, the White House continues to paint an optimistic picture. It recently stated that Trump had "inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden’s incompetence" and praised the Trump administration "rapidly cooled inflation to a 2.5 percent annualized rate."

President Donald Trump with former president Joe Biden (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

White House spokesman Kush Desai told Newsweek that President Trump and his administration acknowledge the ongoing effects of Joe Biden's economic policies. Their actions aim to recover from the "Biden economic disaster" through initiatives like increasing domestic energy production and implementing historic drug pricing agreements. Despite challenges, the Trump administration is committed to restoring the economic growth experienced during his first term. Desai emphasized that President Trump inherited high inflation from Biden but has succeeded in reducing it to a "2.5 percent annualized rate," with expectations for continued decline in inflation and an increase in real wages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Harnik

"President Trump inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden’s incompetence, and his Administration has rapidly cooled inflation to a 2.5 percent annualized rate. Americans can count on inflation continuing to fall and real wages continuing to rise," Desai said. Trump has repeatedly blamed the previous Democratic government for the 'affordability mess'. "When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?…When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?" he wrote on Truth Social after witnessing a plunge in his ratings.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As prices rise and employment chances decline, Kendall Witmer, Rapid Response Director of the Democratic National Committee, accused Trump of not keeping his word to cut costs. He emphasized the difficulties faced by working families who must make major sacrifices and said that Trump's ideas on affordability are contemptuous. Witmer, on the other hand, stressed that Democrats are actively trying to lower living expenses. As the 2026 midterm elections loom large, the results show a drop in public satisfaction with the Trump administration. The GOP is excessively worried that this could result in Democratic victories in swing seats and primary contests. As a result, the White House has scheduled a nationwide 'affordability tour' by Trump to rebuild public trust.

