US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it

The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.

Recently, US President Donald Trump addressed the citizens of the nation to talk about the issue of affordability. It is no secret that millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet thanks to rising prices. Trump, however, felt that tooting his own horn would be the best way to address this crisis. He said that his administration was "crushing" inflation and that "prices were coming down tremendously". The reality, however, is a lot different than his claims.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Harnik)

In the present, inflation is at 3%, which is close to the highest it has been this year. A report by CBS News notes that it was at 2.3% in April and has seen a steady rise since. One must remember that in the long term, this is way lower than the 9% that Americans had to endure right after the pandemic in the Joe Biden era. But that does not mean prices are going down.

A lower rate of inflation simply means that the prices of goods and services are increasing more slowly than they might have been in the past. Most do not care for such technical methods of looking at inflation. Most people simply compare how much they have to spend compared to in the past, and that does not paint a great picture for President Trump, especially since he is somewhat responsible for what is going on.

Representative image of a woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Hispanolistic)

When the President announced his sweeping tariffs on perhaps every single country on the planet, he claimed that it would bring billions and trillions of dollars into America. What he did not say was that the initial impact of these tariffs, which are high prices, would be shouldered by none other than the citizens. The government’s policies have played a big role in driving prices up as imports have become expensive, and America is heavily reliant on imports of several kinds.

The good news is that this 3% rate of inflation, which has been brought about largely due to tariffs, will not stick around for long. The uptick in prices is a one-time consequence, as per Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In 2026, the inflation rate is expected to recede to 2.4% next year, down from about 2.9% in 2025. As far as President Trump is concerned, he said that nothing takes higher priority for him than making the country affordable.

Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell | Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

This he said after he had called affordability a hoax created by the Democrats, which seems to have become his go-to answer at this point. But he faced criticism for that statement from within his own party. "Everyone's bills have either stayed the same or gone up,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said. "You can't gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable.”

