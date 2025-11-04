ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients

The directive comes after the Trump administration froze SNAP Payments from November 1.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (L) and a shopper outside a store offering SNAP benefits (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photos by Kevin Dietsch and Michael M. Santiago)
President Donald Trump (L) and a shopper outside a store offering SNAP benefits (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photos by Kevin Dietsch and Michael M. Santiago)

The government shutdown has affected federal employees as well as beneficiaries of welfare schemes across America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has sent a directive to grocery stores prohibiting them from offering discounts to the recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the government shutdown. A snapshot of an email from the USDA was shared on X by Catherine Rampell, the co-host of MSNBC's "The Weekend," which showed that the department instructed the stores not to "treat SNAP-EBT customers differently than any other customer.” The directive comes as the benefit payments have been put on hold by President Donald Trump’s administration amid the federal government shutdown.

Representative image of a SNAP/EBT sign displayed on the window of a grocery store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image of a SNAP/EBT sign displayed on the window of a grocery store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

The SNAP-EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) has been a major piece of the U.S. social safety net since 1964, and according to Newsweek, it helps nearly 42 million Americans to buy groceries. Originally known as the food stamp program, it serves low-income individuals, many of whom don't have jobs or enough money for necessities. The program came into focus after the Trump administration announced that it would freeze SNAP payments starting on November 1.

Following the freeze, several food delivery apps and grocery store chains sought to offer discounts to SNAP recipients whose payments were delayed, reported The New Republic. Now, the USDA has reportedly stepped in to prevent grocery stores from offering such discounts. According to the snapshot shared on X, the email said, "SNAP-EBT Retailers Must Comply with the SNAP Equal Treatment Rule." As per reports, the directive requires grocery stores to sell eligible food items to SNAP-EBT customers at the same prices and under the same conditions as the other shoppers. 

“Offering discounts or services only to SNAP-eligible customers is a SNAP violation unless you have a SNAP equal treatment waiver," the email read. According to Rampell, at least two stores that offered discounts to the affected SNAP recipients had to stop after receiving the email. 

Announcing the freeze on SNAP payments, the Trump administration argued that it couldn't use a $5 billion contingency fund to help keep the program running, as per AP News. The administration argued that the fund was needed for emergencies like natural disasters. However, last week, after lawsuits from 25 states were filed, two federal judges ruled that the government must pay for food stamps, at least partially, using the contingency fund. The federal government is expected to appeal against the ruling, and the payments will be delayed further by one or two weeks. “Even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social after the ruling, adding that the government's lawyers did not think the administration had legal authority to pay for SNAP with the available money, reported NewsWeek.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
Representative image of U.S. President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

More on Market Realist:

Some States Won't Get SNAP Benefits in November Due to Government Shutdown

Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits

Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
NEWS
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
According to AOL's calculations, the rebate is a niche perk catering to people with high incomes.
9 hours ago
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
NEWS
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
The directive comes after the Trump administration froze SNAP Payments from November 1.
9 hours ago
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
COSTCO
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
The retailer is offering special discounts to its Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Members.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
Fans were shocked and tickled to see the issue blow out of proportion on social media.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
4 days ago
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
4 days ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
Harvey was very invested in the game and reacted to every answer with enthusiasm.
5 days ago
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
COSTCO
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.
6 days ago
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
COSTCO
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
The survey results were nothing like any of them had anticipated.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
The soon to be birthday girl, Ja-Juana fell into temptation and lost the big prize.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.
Oct 27, 2025