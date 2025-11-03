ECONOMY & WORK
Iconic 100-year-old grocery chain to shut down in several US states: All you need to know

The business will be focusing mainly on its home state and aims to accelerate growth just there.
UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
Representational image of grocery shoppers (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Artran)
Representational image of grocery shoppers (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Artran)

E-commerce is changing the market in America, and while retail giants have managed to stand the test of time thanks to loyal customers, century-old grocery chains are fading away. Five southern states will be saying goodbye to a 100-year-old grocery chain by the end of this year. The name of the brand is Winn-Dixie, which was founded 100 years ago in Miami, Florida. It saw a lot of success in its time and expanded to several locations. But now it's reducing its presence in the country.

Image of the Winn-Dixie logo. (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Image of the Winn-Dixie logo. (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

According to a report in Allrecipes, the company is being rebranded, and those at the top believe that this is a new chapter. Winn-Dixie will still be operating in Florida, but apart from that, it will only have five stores in the country, which will be restricted to the state of Georgia. Turns out that the company will be focusing on accelerating growth in the city where it was founded.

"We are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest while staying true to our purpose of feeding and enriching the communities, families, and neighbors who have supported us for generations," said Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. This might not come as a surprise to those following the latest updates about Winn-Dixie, as the business has already closed more than 90 store locations in 2025. Now, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will also see the stores shut down.

Image of empty shelves inside a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)
Image of empty shelves inside a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle)

These store locations will be reopened as new grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly and Food City, but the Winn-Dixie name won’t be there anymore. It turns out that Southeastern Grocers has reached an agreement with multiple similar businesses for this plan. The stores are expected to shut down by the end of the year.

However, according to a report in Business Wire, this will allow the company to fully divert its focus and efforts towards making the 130 conventional grocery stores and 140 freestanding and grocery-adjacent liquor stores as successful as possible in Florida and Georgia. CEO Hucker thanked the people who have supported the business over the years and vowed to return the favor in the near future.

Image of the interior of a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Marc Serota)
Image of the interior of a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Marc Serota)

“As we write our next chapter as The Winn-Dixie Company, we also want to acknowledge the people and communities beyond Florida who have been an integral part of our story. We are profoundly thankful to our associates and customers in these markets for their loyalty – for making Winn-Dixie and Harveys a meaningful part of their lives and trusting us to help nourish their families. We will do everything we can to support those who supported us, ensuring this transition reflects the gratitude and respect they deserve,” he said.

Image of a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Image of a Winn-Dixie store. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

