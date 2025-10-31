Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals

These days, the sale starts way before the actual Black Friday so that customers can beat the rush.

The holiday season is here, and Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events for Americans. Walmart is gearing up for it, as Americans will be queuing up outside stores across the country for the best possible deals. However, with businesses aiming to make as much profit as possible by gaining maximum footfall, the Black Friday sale starts long before the actual day. Recently, Walmart announced the dates for its Black Friday sale, along with a list of items that will be available at discounted prices.

Representational image of Walmart shoppers (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)

According to a report in CNN Underscored, the Black Friday sale at Walmart will begin on November 14, more than 10 days before Black Friday. Shoppers do not have to worry about queuing up for long hours and hoping that the products they want aren’t sold out. They can plan when they want to visit the store and purchase the items of their preference. Of course, that does not guarantee that one won’t have to wait in queues at all.

Walmart Deals Event dates:



Nov 14-16 - Black Friday Deals Event 1

Nov 25-30 - Black Friday Deals Event 2

Dec 1 - Cyber Mondayhttps://t.co/jZE7Ru1PEO pic.twitter.com/AAGouNInPW — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 27, 2025

Among the most hotly anticipated deals is the one that promises discounts on Apple products. Vacuum cleaners can also be purchased at a whopping 75% discount, and consumers will get 55% off on Christmas trees. The CNN report also listed a number of items that people could purchase beforehand in order to beat the rush. These include a large variety of items from footwear to electronics.

For example, the LG 65-Inch C5 Series OLED TV will be sold at a 55% discount. The Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs have been placed under a 33% discount. Mixers and blenders will also be sold at discounts ranging from 30% off to 43% off. Other items like coolers, vacuum cleaners, and watches can also be purchased at a much lower price. These deals are the reason why Walmart sees a massive rush on Black Friday.

While the Black Friday sale begins on November 14, Walmart+ members will get access to these discounted products from the day before. If one is a member, this is a fantastic way to beat the rush and take full advantage of the sale. Shoppers may opt for a 30-day free trial, after which they have to pay $98 annually to retain the membership. Members also receive perks like free shipping, free delivery, and other privileges.

Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the aisle at a Walmart store (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Given the crisis Walmart potentially faces from November 1, as SNAP benefits will be halted, the retail giant will be hoping that the Black Friday sale invites customers who might have been the beneficiaries of the government scheme. At least for a short time, the business might not incur the kind of losses that some have predicted. Regardless, the sale will undoubtedly draw a lot of people to Walmart's stores.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes

Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying

Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?