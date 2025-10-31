ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals

These days, the sale starts way before the actual Black Friday so that customers can beat the rush.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representational image of shoppers at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representational image of shoppers at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Brandon Bell)

The holiday season is here, and Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events for Americans. Walmart is gearing up for it, as Americans will be queuing up outside stores across the country for the best possible deals. However, with businesses aiming to make as much profit as possible by gaining maximum footfall, the Black Friday sale starts long before the actual day. Recently, Walmart announced the dates for its Black Friday sale, along with a list of items that will be available at discounted prices.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)
Representational image of Walmart shoppers (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Shaun Heasley)

According to a report in CNN Underscored, the Black Friday sale at Walmart will begin on November 14, more than 10 days before Black Friday. Shoppers do not have to worry about queuing up for long hours and hoping that the products they want aren’t sold out. They can plan when they want to visit the store and purchase the items of their preference. Of course, that does not guarantee that one won’t have to wait in queues at all.

Among the most hotly anticipated deals is the one that promises discounts on Apple products. Vacuum cleaners can also be purchased at a whopping 75% discount, and consumers will get 55% off on Christmas trees. The CNN report also listed a number of items that people could purchase beforehand in order to beat the rush. These include a large variety of items from footwear to electronics.

For example, the LG 65-Inch C5 Series OLED TV will be sold at a 55% discount. The Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs have been placed under a 33% discount. Mixers and blenders will also be sold at discounts ranging from 30% off to 43% off. Other items like coolers, vacuum cleaners, and watches can also be purchased at a much lower price. These deals are the reason why Walmart sees a massive rush on Black Friday.

While the Black Friday sale begins on November 14, Walmart+ members will get access to these discounted products from the day before. If one is a member, this is a fantastic way to beat the rush and take full advantage of the sale. Shoppers may opt for a 30-day free trial, after which they have to pay $98 annually to retain the membership. Members also receive perks like free shipping, free delivery, and other privileges.

Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the aisle at a Walmart store (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Given the crisis Walmart potentially faces from November 1, as SNAP benefits will be halted, the retail giant will be hoping that the Black Friday sale invites customers who might have been the beneficiaries of the government scheme. At least for a short time, the business might not incur the kind of losses that some have predicted. Regardless, the sale will undoubtedly draw a lot of people to Walmart's stores.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes

Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying

Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
The expert valued the item at a lot less than what the guest wanted for it.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
The host could not stop laughing for a while after hearing the answers.
2 hours ago
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
WALMART
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
The unprecedented halt of SNAP benefits and tarriffs will hurt the supermarket chain.
3 hours ago
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
WALMART
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
These days, the sale starts way before the actual Black Friday so that customers can beat the rush.
5 hours ago
Costco announces new perk for executive members — but not everyone is happy about it
COSTCO
Costco announces new perk for executive members — but not everyone is happy about it
Executive members have complained about a lack of staff during early hours, which means they have to wait longer.
5 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win
Despite all the criticism, there were still some who supported her, although she did not win.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals a major secret about the show's most coveted wedge
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals a major secret about the show's most coveted wedge
Even after over 40 years on the show, White admitted that a few things still get her heart racing.
9 hours ago
Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes
WALMART
Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes
She even claimed that the product later started to smell like butane, which was concerning.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000
She and Drew Carey pretended that it was a planned fall and even bowed to the audience.
9 hours ago
This might be Costco’s strangest membership promotion so far and it went as expected
COSTCO
This might be Costco’s strangest membership promotion so far and it went as expected
The business makes a big part of its revenue from its membership plans, and it hopes to bolster them
1 day ago
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
WALMART
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
A couple of videos that claimed so have gone viral on TikTok, causing the masses to panic.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
The host seemingly did not want the compliment at first, but his demeanor changed later on.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
Fans of the show were impressed with her skills, but the Bonus Round was a bit too tough.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
The rumor had never been substantiated with facts but it still swirled around for many years.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs did not want to disclose their costs on TV, which Mark Cuban did not take well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
While being energetic is good, fans want the contestants to be more genuine than they seem.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
The item was a stick that had memories of the guest's grandfather carved into it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
The host had no idea about the popular cartoon series and his expressions were hilarious.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
Despite messing up, the co-founders of Eco Nuts wanted a Shark to work 16 hours a day for them.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
3 days ago