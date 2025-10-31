Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes

She even claimed that the product later started to smell like butane, which was concerning.

To cash in on the demand during the Halloween season, Walmart has started selling props and costumes for the festival. But in the past couple of years, the retail giant has been called out on social media over quality issues, and they continue to haunt Walmart on Halloween as well. A TikTok user called out the company after purchasing a product that harmed the skin around her eyes.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Boyle

TikTok user Mandy Von Munster (@rockabella87) went to Walmart to buy some groceries for her home when she came across the Halloween section. In that section, she found a black liquid eyeliner for a dollar or two. So, she decided to purchase the item and try it out, so that she could review it.

Sitting in her car, she turned on her front camera and warned her viewers not to buy that particular eyeliner from the store’s Halloween section, as it left a burning sensation in the skin around her eyes after it dried out. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is a PSA. Do not, I repeat, do not, buy this f****g s**t from Walmart that’s in the Halloween section,” she said.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

She added, “It's like…chemical burned my eyes, and it took forever to take off. And you can see these little bumps. It would not come off. Like it started drying and it started burning the s**t out of me. You can see it’s irritated. It burns, don’t do it.”

That is not the only problem Von Munster had with the product. It turns out that the eyeliner smelled like lighter fluid afterwards. “Afterwards, it smelled kind of like butane,” she said, before adding, “Am I like putting lighter fluid on my eyeballs? It legit burned so bad.”

However, makeup products aren’t the only ones to be called out as unsafe at Walmart. Turns out that the authorities are advising customers not to purchase certain food items sold at the store as well. Recently, the FDA warned shoppers against buying shrimp from Walmart over safety concerns. “The product appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern,” the press statement said.

It was discovered that the products had been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia. However, as these items had already been made available to the general public, the FDA issued a list of things to look out for that could help customers identify them. “If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” a FDA label warned.

