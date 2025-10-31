ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes

She even claimed that the product later started to smell like butane, which was concerning.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the TikTok creator. (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @rockabella87)
Screenshot showing the TikTok creator. (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @rockabella87)

To cash in on the demand during the Halloween season, Walmart has started selling props and costumes for the festival. But in the past couple of years, the retail giant has been called out on social media over quality issues, and they continue to haunt Walmart on Halloween as well. A TikTok user called out the company after purchasing a product that harmed the skin around her eyes.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Boyle
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Boyle

TikTok user Mandy Von Munster (@rockabella87) went to Walmart to buy some groceries for her home when she came across the Halloween section. In that section, she found a black liquid eyeliner for a dollar or two. So, she decided to purchase the item and try it out, so that she could review it.

Sitting in her car, she turned on her front camera and warned her viewers not to buy that particular eyeliner from the store’s Halloween section, as it left a burning sensation in the skin around her eyes after it dried out. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is a PSA. Do not, I repeat, do not, buy this f****g s**t from Walmart that’s in the Halloween section,” she said.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

She added, “It's like…chemical burned my eyes, and it took forever to take off. And you can see these little bumps. It would not come off. Like it started drying and it started burning the s**t out of me. You can see it’s irritated. It burns, don’t do it.”

That is not the only problem Von Munster had with the product. It turns out that the eyeliner smelled like lighter fluid afterwards. “Afterwards, it smelled kind of like butane,” she said, before adding, “Am I like putting lighter fluid on my eyeballs? It legit burned so bad.”

@rockabella87 @Walmart don't ever sell this product again. its by the brand almar #fyp #warning #dontbuythis #tiktokhalloween ♬ original sound - Mandy Von Munster

However, makeup products aren’t the only ones to be called out as unsafe at Walmart. Turns out that the authorities are advising customers not to purchase certain food items sold at the store as well. Recently, the FDA warned shoppers against buying shrimp from Walmart over safety concerns. “The product appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern,” the press statement said.

It was discovered that the products had been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia. However, as these items had already been made available to the general public, the FDA issued a list of things to look out for that could help customers identify them. “If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” a FDA label warned.

For more of such content, follow @rockabella87 on TikTok.

More on Market Realist

Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?

Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles

Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge
The expert valued the item at a lot less than what the guest wanted for it.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers
The host could not stop laughing for a while after hearing the answers.
2 hours ago
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
WALMART
Walmart could suffer a massive $2 billion loss as Trump admin halts SNAP benefits
The unprecedented halt of SNAP benefits and tarriffs will hurt the supermarket chain.
3 hours ago
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
WALMART
Walmart just announced the dates for its Black Friday sale along with the list of best deals
These days, the sale starts way before the actual Black Friday so that customers can beat the rush.
5 hours ago
Costco announces new perk for executive members — but not everyone is happy about it
COSTCO
Costco announces new perk for executive members — but not everyone is happy about it
Executive members have complained about a lack of staff during early hours, which means they have to wait longer.
5 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win
Despite all the criticism, there were still some who supported her, although she did not win.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals a major secret about the show's most coveted wedge
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals a major secret about the show's most coveted wedge
Even after over 40 years on the show, White admitted that a few things still get her heart racing.
9 hours ago
Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes
WALMART
Walmart customer issues major warning about the Halloween product that 'burned' her eyes
She even claimed that the product later started to smell like butane, which was concerning.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls on her back as she runs to the stage — ends up winning $20,000
She and Drew Carey pretended that it was a planned fall and even bowed to the audience.
9 hours ago
This might be Costco’s strangest membership promotion so far and it went as expected
COSTCO
This might be Costco’s strangest membership promotion so far and it went as expected
The business makes a big part of its revenue from its membership plans, and it hopes to bolster them
1 day ago
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
WALMART
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
A couple of videos that claimed so have gone viral on TikTok, causing the masses to panic.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
The host seemingly did not want the compliment at first, but his demeanor changed later on.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
Fans of the show were impressed with her skills, but the Bonus Round was a bit too tough.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
The rumor had never been substantiated with facts but it still swirled around for many years.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs did not want to disclose their costs on TV, which Mark Cuban did not take well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
While being energetic is good, fans want the contestants to be more genuine than they seem.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
The item was a stick that had memories of the guest's grandfather carved into it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
The host had no idea about the popular cartoon series and his expressions were hilarious.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
Despite messing up, the co-founders of Eco Nuts wanted a Shark to work 16 hours a day for them.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
3 days ago