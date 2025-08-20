FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination

Walmart has faced several complaints from customers on social media about the quality of its food products. It has also recalled items from time to time over similar concerns to prevent health hazards. In the latest recall, Walmart shoppers have been warned not to purchase Great Value frozen shrimp due to the risk of radioactive contamination. As per Fox8News, the Food and Drug Administration noted in a press release that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) had detected Cesium-137 (Cs-137) after inspecting shipping containers at four U.S. ports. The FDA verified that a sample of breaded shrimp tested positive for Cs-137. However, the FDA also specified that no contamination had been detected in-store products but advised cautionary measures: “The product appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern,” the press statement said.

With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia. Since the products have already been made available to the general public, the FDA has generated a list describing the particulars for easy identification in Walmart stores. “If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” a FDA label warns potential customers to take note.

The BBC reports that a total of 13 states have been affected by this sudden recall in the product chain. "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores. We are working with the supplier to investigate." The retail chain has also facilitated a full refund process for customers who have already purchased the contaminated products. Walmart revealed that Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas have been adversely affected and requested customers from these areas remain extremely vigilant.

As part of further safety measures, the FDA has banned all incoming products from the host country. All BMS products have been restricted "from coming into the U.S. until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation," it said. The agency further cautioned that even if the level of Cesium-137 detected in the shipment was sufficiently low and "would not pose an acute hazard to consumers," it could result in long-term health hazards, including cancer, as per Axios. The FDA has also advised customers to immediately contact their healthcare providers in case of the risk of potential exposure to the radioactive product.

