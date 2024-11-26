ECONOMY & WORK
If you ever hear the words 'Code Brown' while shopping at Walmart, exit the store ASAP

There are many other codes that can indicate a number of situations and are used so that customers don't panic.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representational Image of Crowds rushing out of a Walmart store(Cover image source: Getty Images | Carlo Allegri )
Representational Image of Crowds rushing out of a Walmart store(Cover image source: Getty Images | Carlo Allegri )

Walmart is among the most successful retail chains in the U.S. which also enjoys global visibility, but it also has its own hidden secrets. Apart from the hacks that customers share, employees at Walmart stores have their own code language to communicate different situations to each other. Most of these codes are harmless, but a few serve as a warning to an imminent danger. Thus, shoppers must learn these codes to save themselves in dire situations.

An employee restocks a shelf in the grocery section of a Walmart Supercenter (Image source: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
An employee restocks a shelf in the grocery section of a Walmart Supercenter (Image source: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

The Need for Secret Codes

While browsing the aisles of Walmart, shoppers hear all kinds of noises during intercom announcements. To communicate something important and cut the clutter, Walmart uses color-coded announcements over the PA system. The system is kept a secret to avoid causing panic among possibly hundreds of shoppers in stores while workers can get important information across.

Customers shop at a Walmart store on (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Customers shop at a Walmart store on (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While the coded announcements are extremely rare, and shoppers may never hear them at all, becoming familiar could still potentially save lives. 

Code Brown

The most infamous code that has been mentioned on Reddit and various media platforms is the Code Brown. This secret code warns about an act of violence unfolding in the store including an active shootout scenario. Gun violence has become a big problem for stores such as Walmart with several mass shootings in public spaces. 

 

The Department of Homeland Security outlines that "active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly," both the store workers and the shoppers need to be ready to evacuate or get to safety. "Individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation," the DHS booklet says. 

Code Blue

While this isn't as alarming as code brown, code blue is also an indicator of grave danger. The code blue in Walmart signals that the store has received a bomb threat.

Code Red

As the name and the color suggest, a "code red" points towards a fire or an explosion in the store, and shoppers are required to head to the nearest exit unless instructed otherwise.

Code Black

Different from the other codes, a "code black" is used to signal a threat that is outside the store. It indicates severe weather or informs employees of a tornado warning that has been issued for the store's location.

 

Code Green

While green in other situations indicates a positive situation, that is not the case for Walmart. The "code green" indicates an active hostage situation unfolding in the store or a robbery in progress. 

Code Orange

The "code orange" simply signals a chemical spill inside the store. Shoppers are advised to steer clear of the areas in such situations. 

Code White

The "code white" indicates an injury, accident, or someone in need of assistance in the store. Shoppers are usually advised to make way for help in such situations. 

Code Adam

Not all emergency codes are color-based. The "code Adam" in Walmart indicates a missing child response. The plan was initiated by Walmart in 1994 after the abduction of 6-year-old Adam Walsh, the son of TV host John Walsh, from a Sears store, according to the Irish Star

 

Other Codes to Learn

Not all of the codes used in Walmart indicate something sinister. Some codes are used to convey information as well. For example, the "Code spark" signals that more employees are needed at the registers, as per Query Sprout. Furthermore, a "code C" signals that customer service is needed.

