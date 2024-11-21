ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check

While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Representational image showing a $1 found inside a wallet (Cover image source: Getty Images | Boy_Anupong)
Representational image showing a $1 found inside a wallet (Cover image source: Getty Images | Boy_Anupong)

As the cost of living crisis keeps going up the purchasing power of the dollar continues diminishing. Hence it's natural for most Americans to dismiss the $1 bill in their wallet. However, according to Wealthnickel.com, there are millions of $1 bills in circulation that could reach up to $150,000 in value, since Collectors are ready to pay hefty amounts for a set of matching currency notes that meet the criteria.

 

As per a Bureau of Engraving and Printing blog, about 6.4 million $1 bills were printed in 2014 and 2016. The two batches had the exact same serial number and were printed separately by the federal bank in New York and in Washington D.C. These bills went into circulation before the mistake was caught, and they could be anywhere today. 

 

Under the right condition and matching serial number, a pair of $1 bills could be worth between $20,000 and $150,000. While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far, as per NBC

According to WealthyNickel, the eligible $1 bills must be from "Series 2013." The date of the series is printed on the right side of the bill. There should also be a "B" Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number.

The serial number must feature a star reading, "B00000001★ – B00250000★" or "B03200001★-B09600000★"

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel
Representative image showing a $1 bill (Image source: Unsplash | Wilhelm Gunkel)

Obviously, there must be two such bills with the same serial number to meet the criteria. The blog suggested that anyone who has such a pair should take it to a local coin shop for inspection and appraisal.

Apart from the matching $1 bills, there are other valuable dollar bills with special serial numbers. According to a viral video from @The_Coin_Guy on TikTok, a $1 bill with a serial number made of all 8s could be worth $7,500. 

@the_coin_guy Flip your money for money! #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #trending #viral #money #moneytok #paper #rich #thecoinguy #coins #collection #collecting #fypシ゚viral #fypage ♬ original sound - The_Coin_Guy

 

The creator explains that such serial numbers are called solid serial numbers and that bills are extremely collectible. He says other unique-looking serial numbers could also be worth at least a thousand dollars.

Some uncirculated $2 bills from 1890 are also very collectible. As per U.S. Currency Auctions, such uncirculated bills printed between 1862 and 1917 could be worth at least $1,000. The price that collectors may be willing to offer depends on various factors including printing method, location, condition of the bill, and more. Back in 2022, a $2 bill printed in 2003 sold for $2,400 via Heritage Auction, and the same bill was later resold for $4,000.

 

Some pennies such as the copper pennies minted in the early 1980s out of error are also worth up to tens of thousands of dollars, as explained by another TikTok creator Wheats to Shields (@wheatstoshields). 

@wheatstoshields 1983 Penny worth over $20,000 !! What you need to know . #wheatstoshields #1983 #penny #coincollecting #error ♬ original sound - 🌾🌾WheatstoShields🛡️🛡️

 

Once appraised, such special notes could be taken to auctions or put up for sale online on eBay, or in specific collectors' groups on social media.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
7 hours ago
Woman’s eye-opening video shows how different Walmart looks in the rich neighborhoods
WALMART
Woman’s eye-opening video shows how different Walmart looks in the rich neighborhoods
The creator theorizes that the local wealth of the households influences how the stores look.
3 days ago
YouTuber buys $39,000 home on Amazon — realizes he made a big mistake after trying to plug in fridge
PERSONAL FINANCE
YouTuber buys $39,000 home on Amazon — realizes he made a big mistake after trying to plug in fridge
The tiny home was so easy to set up that the three friends didn't even have to read the instructions.
3 days ago
An upstate New York city was just ranked as the cheapest place to rent in the US — but there's a catch
PERSONAL FINANCE
An upstate New York city was just ranked as the cheapest place to rent in the US — but there's a catch
Apart from the rent, there are other factors to consider before deciding how livable a city is.
3 days ago
NY woman wins a huge $10 million lottery — ends up losing almost $4m because of her one decision
PERSONAL FINANCE
NY woman wins a huge $10 million lottery — ends up losing almost $4m because of her one decision
The winner had to pay federal, state and city taxes before taking home whatever was left of her winnings.
4 days ago
Amazon driver finds unusual message on doormat about the package. She knew what had to be done
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon driver finds unusual message on doormat about the package. She knew what had to be done
The agent was lauded for noticing and following the instructions left by the user in a creative way.
Nov 12, 2024
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker pulled up a bill from two years ago using the reorder option on the app.
Nov 12, 2024
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
Apart from Club memberships, Plus memberships with added perks are also available at discounted prices.
Nov 11, 2024
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
When she initially reached out to Costco, they did not help her recover the amount.
Nov 10, 2024
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
Users have argued that there's more to EV owning costs than what a motorist pays for electricity.
Nov 10, 2024
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
Ageism also involves older colleagues being prejudiced against young professionals at the workplace.
Nov 9, 2024
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
PERSONAL FINANCE
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
The fluctuating value of cryptocurrencies is also becoming an issue for splitting the assets.
Nov 9, 2024
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
Several users pointed out the high costs of installing the infrastructure needed to charge Teslas.
Nov 7, 2024
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.
Nov 6, 2024
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
PERSONAL FINANCE
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
Nov 5, 2024
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
Some in the comments claimed that it's ok to redeem reward points for cash but Costco's website says otherwise.
Nov 5, 2024
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
PERSONAL FINANCE
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
Each of the “T206 Ty Cobb” cards was worth at least $150,000, putting the total full value of the find somewhere above $1 million.
Nov 4, 2024
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
At the same time, California has lost its charm despite good weather and spectacular landscapes.
Nov 3, 2024
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Nov 3, 2024
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
The idea was appreciated by a lot of viewers while some even warned French about adverse effects.
Nov 2, 2024