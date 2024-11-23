ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'

The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the rare $5 bill with the printing error (Image source: Reddit | Post u/Jupidness)
Screenshot showing the rare $5 bill with the printing error (Image source: Reddit | Post u/Jupidness)

A man was pleasantly surprised to learn that his weird-looking $5 bill could be a precious family heirloom. Justin Rivera shared an image of the bill on Reddit's forum r/MildlyInteresting and was told by users that it could be interesting for collectors. Experts shared with Newsweek that the bill has the potential to appreciate in value exponentially, once collectors take interest. 

Image Source: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska
Representative image of a $5 note in a wallet (Image Source: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Here's What Makes the $5 Bill So Special

Rivera told Newsweek that he discovered the $5 bill while making an offering at a Bible study session. Although it had a major printing error, it seemed "super cool" so Rivera decided to keep it safe. The note features a wide left margin with the print pushed extremely to the right, leaving no margin on that side.

His post on Reddit went viral with several users speculating the value of the unique note. "Misprints and error notes that got into circulation can be valuable, and appreciated over time," u/twcau suggested

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/MidlyInteresting
Screenshot from the comments admiring the note | (Image source: Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting)

Jesse Kraft, assistant curator at the American Numismatic Society, told Newsweek that it could indeed be true. While the note looks cool, Kraft said that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing or the Federal Reserve didn't consider the error major enough to prevent it from going into circulation. So he wasn't sure how far the value of the note could increase. Rivera's $5 bill is an example of a misalignment error and the value of such bills is limited, Kraft suggested. He added that since the bill wasn't in crisp condition, it could also reduce its value. 

Got a $5 Bill that was offset, by a lot
byu/Jupidness inmildlyinteresting

 

Kraft also noted that apart from the misalignment, the note's serial number indicates that it is a replacement note. The star in the number means it was printed to replace another note that may have had major errors or was damaged. "The $5 bill in the image you provided is not normal, but not terribly valuable either," he said. However, he did mention that the value could increase exponentially if two collectors take interest in the note at the same time. Thus, all that's needed for the bill's value to balloon is a bidding war.

 

Rivera appreciated Kraft's evaluation and found it amazing that his note could hold much more than its face value. He told Newsweek that since there is hope that the value would appreciate in the future, he won't be spending it.

Apart from the anomalies, there is something called a solid serial number that can also boost any bill's value. In solid serial numbers, all digits are identical. According to GOBankingRates, $5 bills with the solid serial numbers "G88888888A” or "B55555555C" could be worth thousands of dollars. 

 

The Penny Hoarder mentions that there are about 11 million such $5 bills that were printed with solid serial numbers, thus it is worth looking into wallets and savings. Depending on the condition, such notes could fetch up to $2,000 from collectors.

In case anyone comes across a note with a solid serial number or other rare characteristics, it is recommended to have it professionally appraised by an expert or at a local coin shop.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
2 hours ago
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
2 days ago
Woman’s eye-opening video shows how different Walmart looks in the rich neighborhoods
WALMART
Woman’s eye-opening video shows how different Walmart looks in the rich neighborhoods
The creator theorizes that the local wealth of the households influences how the stores look.
5 days ago
YouTuber buys $39,000 home on Amazon — realizes he made a big mistake after trying to plug in fridge
PERSONAL FINANCE
YouTuber buys $39,000 home on Amazon — realizes he made a big mistake after trying to plug in fridge
The tiny home was so easy to set up that the three friends didn't even have to read the instructions.
5 days ago
An upstate New York city was just ranked as the cheapest place to rent in the US — but there's a catch
PERSONAL FINANCE
An upstate New York city was just ranked as the cheapest place to rent in the US — but there's a catch
Apart from the rent, there are other factors to consider before deciding how livable a city is.
5 days ago
NY woman wins a huge $10 million lottery — ends up losing almost $4m because of her one decision
PERSONAL FINANCE
NY woman wins a huge $10 million lottery — ends up losing almost $4m because of her one decision
The winner had to pay federal, state and city taxes before taking home whatever was left of her winnings.
6 days ago
Amazon driver finds unusual message on doormat about the package. She knew what had to be done
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon driver finds unusual message on doormat about the package. She knew what had to be done
The agent was lauded for noticing and following the instructions left by the user in a creative way.
Nov 12, 2024
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker pulled up a bill from two years ago using the reorder option on the app.
Nov 12, 2024
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sam‘s Club is offering a stellar membership deal that only costs $25 a year — key details revealed
Apart from Club memberships, Plus memberships with added perks are also available at discounted prices.
Nov 11, 2024
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys items worth $308 — she ended up paying $5,200 because of duplicate charges
When she initially reached out to Costco, they did not help her recover the amount.
Nov 10, 2024
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla owner reveals the ridiculous electric bill she got after installing EV charging station at home
Users have argued that there's more to EV owning costs than what a motorist pays for electricity.
Nov 10, 2024
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman gets a sweet 10% off at clothing store. Then, finds out it's a senior discount: "Do I look...?"
Ageism also involves older colleagues being prejudiced against young professionals at the workplace.
Nov 9, 2024
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
PERSONAL FINANCE
Husband hides $500,000 in bitcoin from wife during divorce. Then, a crypto hunter stepped in
The fluctuating value of cryptocurrencies is also becoming an issue for splitting the assets.
Nov 9, 2024
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tesla driver who drove almost 20,000 miles reveals the ridiculous amount they've saved on gas
Several users pointed out the high costs of installing the infrastructure needed to charge Teslas.
Nov 7, 2024
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a two-story home that can last upto 20 years and it's cheaper than you'd think
The housing units made from high-quality materials with stainless steel framing can easily last up to 20 years.
Nov 6, 2024
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
PERSONAL FINANCE
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
Nov 5, 2024
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
Some in the comments claimed that it's ok to redeem reward points for cash but Costco's website says otherwise.
Nov 5, 2024
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
PERSONAL FINANCE
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
Each of the “T206 Ty Cobb” cards was worth at least $150,000, putting the total full value of the find somewhere above $1 million.
Nov 4, 2024
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
At the same time, California has lost its charm despite good weather and spectacular landscapes.
Nov 3, 2024
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
Nov 3, 2024