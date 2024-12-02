ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Experts reveal 10 things you should never buy at a thrift shop — a few could even be a health risk

Some vintage items may be good for reselling but others could end up being more expensive.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Cheerful woman shopping in vintage thrift shop in Berlin (Cover image source: Getty Images | Oleh_Slobodeniuk)
Cheerful woman shopping in vintage thrift shop in Berlin (Cover image source: Getty Images | Oleh_Slobodeniuk)

Trips to thrift stores have become increasingly exciting ever since people started discovering rare artifacts and exclusive designer products, that can be resold for a fortune. But it's also important for the average shopper to not get carried away in order to manage finances better. The best way to do that is to understand what you require and also know about items that are not generally recommended for thrifting.

Antique knick-knacks in cubby hole compartments at a thrift store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine McQueen)
Antique knick-knacks in cubby hole compartments at a thrift store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine McQueen)

According to many experts, certain old items can be unsanitary and even more expensive as compared to new ones. So here are ten such items that insiders think are not worth your money.

1. Marble Furniture

Close-up of a round empty luxury marble stand | (Image Source: Getty Images | HUIZENG HU)
Close-up of a round empty luxury marble stand | (Image Source: Getty Images | HUIZENG HU)

If you get one-of-a-kind marble furniture that is neat and without any stains, then you should go for it. Having said that, if there are stains on the marble piece then there's a good chance that you will not be able to get the stain out. Marble is pretty delicate and can be easily damaged from improper handling. This means that more often than not, the furniture that ends up in the thrift stores is full of scratches, chips, and stains.

2. Electronics

Cassette personal player music 80s | (Image Source: Getty Images | Oscar Sánchez Photography)
A vintage walkman from the 80s with casettes | (Image Source: Getty Images | Oscar Sánchez Photography)

It's best to check any electronic item that you may have picked from the store. If by any chance, you are not allowed to test the item before leaving, the best thing to do is to drop it. "As-Is Sales" are another reason one should stay away from these items since it means that electronics are bought and sold without testing.

3. Rugs

Woman looking at rugs in a thrift store | (Image Source: Getty Images | d3sign)
Woman looking at rugs in a thrift store | (Image Source: Getty Images | d3sign)

Rugs are expensive to clean and it's also rare to find a rug in perfect condition. Moreover, the rugs that are commonly found in thrift stores are machine-made meaning that they are not that expensive anyway. However, it's important to note that vintage rugs are a whole different ballgame. 

4. Silver Plates

Silver plated items in a store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Ekely)
Silver-plated items on display | (Image Source: Getty Images | Ekely)

Getting sterling silver in thrift stores is always a steal. However, anything that is just plated with silver is not worth your money. This is simply because silver-plated things turn grey over time and only become worse with cleaning. The thin layer of silver can easily wear off over time and when it does the base metal underneath is revealed.

5. Glassware and Dinnerware

Dinnerware in store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Paul Biris)
Vintage dinnerware stacked together | (Image Source: Getty Images | Paul Biris)

While some items in this category can look extremely pretty and may attract attention right away, it's important to know that some of the glassware and dinnerware can be risky to buy, especially if they are vintage.

6. Fleece

Fleece sweaters | (Image Source: Getty Images | Alexandr Kolesnikov)
Fleece sweaters in a store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Alexandr Kolesnikov)

It's best to always look for pieces that will stand the test of time, and fleece is not one of them. Fleece is very prone to piling, which means the fibers form tiny balls on the surface which becomes more noticeable after wearing and washing it. This makes the item look older than it is. Fleece is also very difficult to clean and therefore there can still be residue or dirt in the fabric even after thorough cleaning.

7. Baby Furniture

Baby furniture in a store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Ronnie Kaufman)
Couple looking at baby furniture in a store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Ronnie Kaufman)

Many older cribs and other baby furniture are not made keeping the current child safety standards in mind. So while vintage cribs may catch attention, it's best to steer clear of this baby furniture, as it can be risky for the child, when it comes to germs and bacteria. Moreover, used baby furniture has wear and tear which can compromise the structural integrity and could also be dangerous for the children.

8. Rusted Furniture

Vintage chairs for sale | (Image Source: Getty Images | Busà Photography)
Vintage chairs for sale | (Image Source: Getty Images | Busà Photography)

Rust can be extremely damaging to furniture and therefore it's best to look for signs of rust in the iron furniture that is easily available in thrift stores. While a small amount of rust can be cleaned and repainted, extensive rust may require professional restoration which will cost a lot. Therefore, it's best to not get rusted iron furniture

9. Plushies and Throw Pillows

Stylish colorful pink and grey cushions (Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Blazhuk)
Stylish colorful pink and grey cushions (Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Blazhuk)

While they can be extremely cute and often useful, they are extremely dirty or worse, infested with fleas or bed bugs. This is why it's best to steer clear of any kind of stuffed pillow or toy. The only items in this category that are safe to buy are the cushions that come with a zipper. The ones with the zipper are easy to clean and can be refilled.

10. Pet Furniture

Man looking at a bed for his pet | (Image Source: Getty Images | Isabel Pavia)
Man looking at a bed for his pet | (Image Source: Getty Images | Isabel Pavia)

Pets are susceptible to germs and therefore it's best to get them new items rather than old blankets and beds. They can have potential hygiene issues and cleaning them can be quite a task. Moreover, there can also be hidden damage that can be a safety hazard for your pet. Older pet furniture can also contain harmful chemicals like flame retardants that can be pretty dangerous.

