Privacy Policy Terms of Use
YouTuber buys $39,000 home on Amazon — realizes he made a big mistake after trying to plug in fridge

The tiny home was so easy to set up that the three friends didn't even have to read the instructions.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screehnshots from the YouTube video show the friends setting up the tin (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screehnshots from the YouTube video show the friends setting up the tin (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

Tiny homes are supposed to make life easier for people struggling to make ends meet due to the burden of rising rent and mortgage rates. Thanks to retailers such as Amazon, people can now get "prefab, foldable" homes delivered to their doorstep, in a box. A YouTuber, Nathan Graham, went out to explore these affordable housing units for his channel "Unspeakable" and ordered a prefab home in a massive Amazon overhaul. However, there was one crucial detail that the creator missed out on in the product description.

Screenshot showing the prefab tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screenshot showing the prefab tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

Graham shared a mega unboxing video on his channel where he opened the giant box containing the house and every item he ordered for furnishing it. He shared that he bought the house for $38,999 but was skeptical due to the absence of product reviews. However, when it arrived, the creator and his friends received a pleasant surprise.

Screenshot showing the creator unbox the tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screenshot showing the creator unbox the tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

At first, it seemed like a very tiny house, but soon they realized that it was just folded. When the three friends opened up the panel, the house unfolded into a decent home, and the trio didn't even need to read the instructions. The 7-meter by 6-meter Cherry Industrial prefabricated expandable house featured a fully functional bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower. It had everything from windows, doors with locks, flooring, and a kitchen with some amenities.

Screenshot showing the creator setup the tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screenshot showing the creator setup the tiny home (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

After they were done setting up the house, the creator went on to unbox the other items including a fridge, TV, barbecue, bunk bed, furniture, groceries, decorative items, and more, all of which were delivered by Amazon. While everything seemed to be going great, there was one major component missing. When Graham attempted to set up his new tiny fridge in the home, he realized there were no outlets.  “Did you not order the electrical package?” one of his friends asked.

Screenshot showing the creator looking for an electrical outlet (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screenshot showing the creator looking for an electrical outlet (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

This is when the YouTuber noticed that the description of the item mentioned that it doesn't come with electrical wiring and that customers need to hire an electrician to get it done. "It comes with a bathroom but no electrical circuit?" one of his friends shouted. The things that the creator did know was that the house didn't come with household appliances, furniture, running water sources, and plumbing connections to drain and sewer pipes.

Screenshot showing the creator read the description (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)
Screenshot showing the creator reading the description (Image source: YouTube/@Unspeakable)

However, the creator had luckily planned ahead and bought a generator as well. They went on to temporarily plug the devices into the generator to get things started. Once everything was done, the house was fully equipped with appliances such as a mini fridge, a 200cm TV, a vacuum, a set up for video games, kitchen appliances, and a kitchen packed with food supplies. 

 

The friends went on to record an elaborate review of the home after spending a night in it. While at the end they deemed the purchase worth the money, they learned that it is important to always read the fine print.

Looking at the growing demand for easy to set up tiny homes, retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot are now selling the most affordable options out there. One of Amazon's cheapest ready-to-move-in versions of a tiny home sells for just $1,000.

 

The listing describes the house as a "high-quality" living unit, which comes with sun protection, and rain and moisture resistance, making it a great, sturdy, and long-lasting home to live in,  according to The US Sun.

