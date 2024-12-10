Costco customer tried to take over late mother’s membership. She got a 'cold-blooded' response instead.

The content creator was told to produce a death certificate as evidence to get membership transferred.

In addition to its exclusive deals, cheap meals, and free samples Costco stands out among retail chains for its unbeatable and at times unbelievable return policy. However, the wholesaler is also infamous for imposing strict restrictions on membership sharing. TikTok creator @opinionatedhag learned about that the hard way when she tried to inherit her mother's membership after she passed away.

Screenshots showing the creator share her experience at Costco (Image source: TikTok/@opinionatedhag)

'They're Cold-Blooded'

In the video, the creator shared a story where she saw a couple having a hard time at a Costco store because they had different addresses on their membership cards. She said that Costco doesn't mess around when it comes to memberships and it is very hard for customers to work their way around the policies. She then shared her own story of when she tried to take over her mother's membership. She said that when her mom died, she tried to get the membership transferred to her name so that she could keep using it.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about how Costco rejected her request (Image source: TikTok/@opinionatedhag)

However, the staff at Costco didn't have much empathy to offer. She claimed that the staff demanded her mom's death certificate as proof to even initiate the process. "Mind you it was a month after her death," the creator said. She explained that she didn't have the certificate yet and had no idea when she would get it. Despite the explanation, the staff refused to make an exception and denied her request. "They're cold-blooded," she said in conclusion.

In the comment section, viewers confirmed that Costco's policies are indeed tyrannical. "My MIL had a membership & took us to go shopping there and when my husband tried paying the guy stopped him and was like 'So technically I should kick you all out and revoke her membership'," @thebaldswiftie commented.

Screenshot of a comment on Costco's membership sharing policy (Image source: TikTok/@opinionatedhag)

"My sick mother sent me to get her some medicine and some socks I needed and they yelled at me for trying to pass off as my mom and being 17 😭 I was just like okay got it," @kp_1616 shared.

"My mom mentioned something about sharing a membership. She lives 300 miles away. I said hell no Costco do not play!" @baileelea added.

Costco's Drive Against Membership Sharing

In recent years, Costco has tested various programs to prevent non-members from taking advantage of its offers. Earlier this year in August, the warehouse retailer made it mandatory for members to scan their membership cards at the entrances of stores. Furthermore, members who do not have a photograph on their cards will need to carry a valid ID proof to get access. Members were also encouraged to get their cards updated with their photographs for a hassle-free shopping experience. Shoppers with any mismatch were then denied entry with zero tolerance.

In September 2024, Costco also raised its membership prices for the first time in seven years. The cost of the standard Gold Star membership went up from $60 a year to $65. Furthermore, the cost of the Executive Membership went up from $120 per year to $130 per year.

