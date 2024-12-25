ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook from Walmart. What she found inside left her stunned.

The creator finally found assistance after the power of TikTok forced them to take notice.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the videos showing the ordeal that Ashonte went through (Cover image source: TikTok | @ashontexo)
Screenshots from the videos showing the ordeal that Ashonte went through (Cover image source: TikTok | @ashontexo)

In a connected world with logistics in place, ordering products with a few clicks has become convenient. However, sometimes it can lead to a nightmarish experience, the kind that TikTok creator Ashonte, also known as @ashontexo, narrated in her video. The Walmart customer ordered a brand new MacBook which was shipped via FedEx. While both companies are well-reputed, Ashonte received an empty box worth $1,000 and literally no help from the retailer.

Screenshots showing the creator explaining the issue
Screenshots showing the creator explaining the issue (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)

An Empty Box for $1,000

Taking to TikTok, Ashonte shared a nearly five-minute-long video explaining the incident. She claimed that the box shipped using FedEx was clearly tampered with as it was empty. She explained that she brought up the issue with FedEx immediately after getting the package but was instructed to contact the shipper instead. When she reached out to Walmart, a supervisor told her to call back in three days, promising that a refund would be issued. However, when she called back, a different supervisor told her that her item was shipped correctly "for a fact" and a following email from the retailer told her the store could do nothing to help her and she would need to contact her bank.

Screenshot showing the creator with the email from Walmart (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)
Screenshot showing the creator with the email from Walmart (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)

Ashonte did reach out to her bank to seek support. The bank told her that all they could do was stop her credit card to prevent the installments from going through, but the credit firm would still put the amount on credit in her name. When she reached out to the firm, she received another email telling her there was nothing to be done. 

The creator shared that the box had evidence of tampering as the person who stole the MacBook had retaped the box with clear tape and not the Walmart tape. She further showed that they had also left the charger and the chord which was still unused, which means that she wasn't lying about the missing laptop.

Screenshots showing the tampered box (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)
Screenshots showing the tampered box (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)

After getting no help from FedEx, Walmart, her bank, or the credit firm, Ashonte finally turned to TikTok seeking help. Several users did come to her aid suggesting she take various steps that could help. "Go to how to File a complaint at Walmart Headquarters 18009256278 and if that doesn’t work go to Instagram, the CEO of Walmart is on Instagram," @ybprince51 suggested. 

Screenshot of a comment accusing FedEx (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)
Screenshot of a comment accusing FedEx (Image source: TikTok @ashontexo)

"I would contact Apple and see if they can track the serial number which should be on the box, to see if the laptop is active. Maybe they can give you the location of the laptop," recommended another user @jakemjd. 

@ashontexo @Walmart is this how you treat your customers??? Please refund my money OR submit my claim to FedEx #scam #fyp #walmart #macbook #fedex ♬ original sound - Life is But a Dream 💭

 

After sharing a few follow-up videos, Ashonte finally got some good news. In her final update on the issue, she said that she witnessed "the power of TikTok". In the video she shared that Walmart had reached out to her again, offering a full refund for the product. Not just that, she got a call from Walmart Escalations Executive as well. The representative named Eric told her that he saw her TikTok video, and was very sorry for whatever happened. Furthermore, the executive gave her a $250 gift card too as compensation. 

@ashontexo Replying to @D.Moni.B Heres the update 🥹🥹🥹. Thank you so much for the support! #fyp ♬ original sound - Life is But a Dream 💭

 

The creator thanked all her followers and viewers who helped her blow up the video. She announced that she would be giving away $100 off the gift card to one of her viewers and a bottle of body oil from her own company.

For more updates and entertaining content, follow Ashonte (@ashontexo) on TikTok.

