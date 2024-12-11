ECONOMY & WORK
Bought the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken? Customer issues warning why you probably shouldn't

The woman also raised questions about the lack of transparency while listing out the spices used.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots show the woman talking about an ingredient that made her throw out the product | (Cover image source: TikTok | @nicolekshaw9)

Costco members cherish attractive discounts on staples and free food samples, but in the past few months, the retail chain has also been hit by recalls over a listeria scare. A customer who has been a Costco rotisserie chicken customer for years is now second-guessing her choices. Nicole Shaw also known as @nicolekshaw9, is known for spreading awareness about food toxins and other products on TikTok. She recently took to the social media platform and raised a stink after she read the ingredients of the rotisserie chicken. 

Woman talking about an ingredient that made her throw out the product | (Image Source: TikTok | @nicolekshaw9)

"So I have been buying rotisserie chicken for my family and for my daughter for quite some time now," she said at the beginning. "$4.99, you can’t beat that price for rotisserie chicken. But then recently I looked at the ingredients on the back and I’m a bit concerned, there are about 10 ingredients on there," she added before moving on to the ingredients that caused concerned. "Sodium phosphate. This is known to cause chronic kidney issues even in healthy people. The carrageenan, causes inflammation, bloating, GI issues…and last what are spice extractives? Why can’t you tell me if you use salt, pepper, paprika?" she said in the video.

Woman talking about an ingredient that made her throw out the product | (Image Source: TikTok | @nicolekshaw9)

She then went on to complain about the lack of transparency in the list of spices. "Why aren't you telling me what those spices are?" she asked in the video. She then said how she was oblivious to all this for the "longest time" and thought it was straight-up roasted chicken. "Now, I am seriously rethinking this," she said. "I just had two in the fridge that I threw out, I don't care for $4.99, I don't care if it smells delicious, I am going to make my own, with all the ingredients that I know going into my rotisserie chicken, there's your PSA for the day," she added at the end. According to Healthline, carrageenan is a stabilizer and thickener. It is used to improve the texture, taste, and appearance of many foods. Sodium phosphate is an umbrella term that refers to multiple combinations of sodium and phosphate which is an inorganic salt-forming chemical. It's an FDA-approved ingredient and is considered safe for consumption. 

 

While the Rotisserie chicken hasn't caused any issues for the warehouse giant, there have been instances in the past where just one mishap in the ingredients has caused a product recall on a major scale. Back in October, Costco had to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter for a silly error in the ingredient list. The decision came after the label failed to mention the obvious fact that the Kicten staple contains milk. According to a report by the New York Post, the FDA called for an initial recall of 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter due to the undeclared allergen in October. "80,000 pounds of Costco butter was just recalled because the label doesn’t say that it contains milk. It’s butter. News articles are telling people how they can return, or safely dispose of the butter. It’s butter," one person told the New York Post. However, many on social media were quick to point out that the entire recall was unnecessary as it's pretty obvious that butter is a product that contains milk.

@nicolekshaw9 Cmon costco...... #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #costcohaul #costcomusthaves #costcodeals #sodiumphosphate #carageenan #toxic #rotisseriechicken #toxic #toxicfood #toxicfoodadditives #fyp #fypシ #trashfood ♬ original sound - Nicole ✌️🧡

 

