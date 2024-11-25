ECONOMY & WORK
If you ever get a message with these 4 words, watch out — it's most likely a money scam

Scammers are coming up with new ways to make their communication via social media or email.
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Young girl looking down at the phone screen while typing a text message (Cover image source: Getty Images | zamrznutitonovi)

The surge in scams in the years after the pandemic also comes with the use of sophisticated tech including AI and innovative tactics by fraudsters, which makes it hard for authorities to keep up and people to spot dubious schemes. However, the good news is that there are still hints that highlight the threat that links and messages pose. According to The Sun, there's one phrase that is a red flag for sure.

Phishing messages and emails are normally designed to look like any other message that we see on the internet. They normally seem harmless when in reality they can cause significant damage to one's finances. A Facebook post recently talked about the signs that give away the scam. The malicious message usually has a 4-word phrase such as, "Look what I found," that would spark curiosity which is then followed by a link.

Business woman working on laptop computer at home with warning window on screen | (Image Source: Getty Images | Tippapatt)

The scheme also involves messaging people from real but hacked Facebook pages to make the communication look genuine. Privacy experts tested the scam and found that the two main points of origin for these messages are either Facebook or dubious software companies. They simply try to trick people into installing malware that can damage security. Another trick is to entrap users into entering their Facebook login details, which is how the scammers find the host pages to spread their malicious activities. According to a cyber security expert, clicking the link doesn't always mean that your device is now compromised. Note that if someone is tricked by a message and clicks a scam's link, they still might not be victims in the end if they can realize it's a scam by keeping an eye on the website loading process, before being redirected to a malicious website, cybersecurity expert Leslie Sikos told Ladbible.

a fish hook on a computer keyboard with email sign | (Image Source: Getty Images | weerapatkiatdumrong)

Other signs you need to look for to know if the message or email you are reading is a phishing message include an alarming subject line, and a greeting that is too generalized or sometimes too personalized. There's also a good chance that the message lacks proofreading which increases the chances of an error in the text. Sometimes the text will also contain suspicious links and attachments. For example, the link may look like a Google or a Facebook sign-in page but in reality, when you do enter your username and password the cybercriminals will be able to see what you are typing on your end.

One of the most common ways to identify these scams is to see whether they have asked for any sensitive information. It's important to remember that no organization will ask for sensitive information over a text message or email. Additionally, the scammers also try to create a false sense of urgency and force you into making quick decisions. This is why it's best to avoid making decisions in haste. Also, if something sounds too good to be true, there's a good chance that it is.

 

The important thing to remember is to always avoid clicking on any link right away. Report the account that you got the message from and try and leave a message on any social portal like Reddit or Quora so that people can verify whenever they have received the same text.

