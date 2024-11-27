ECONOMY & WORK
Mom stunned after her 2-year-old handed over $243 in cash — it took her a while to connect the dots

Viewers were hooked to her probe and were eagerly waiting for an update about the cash.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots show the confused mom with the cash and her in a follow up video (Image source: TikTok/@shesuqcme)
Adults receiving cash unexpectedly in parking lots and aisles of superstores or simply hitting the jackpot is not unheard of, but a toddler with hundreds of dollars is a strange sight. That's why a mother and TikTok creator, Taylor (@shesuqcme) was left scratching her head when her two-year-old brought her a wad of cash containing more than $200. Sharing the story in a series of viral videos, Taylor said that she had no idea where the money came from, but had her viewers hooked as she investigated further.

Representative image of a kid holding cash (Image source: oleksagrexgror/Getty Images)
Toddler Finds Infinite Money Source

"I'm so ... confused," the mom said at the start of the video, before sharing that her daughter brought her about $243 in hard cash and she had no idea where it came from as she didn't have any cash at home. She waved the dollar bills for the camera, saying that she had no idea how her child managed to get it. Diving deeper into the story, she said, "I was cleaning my bathroom and she was really quiet."  She explained that while the "quiet" was common, for toddlers, it may indicate that there's something off.

"And if you have a toddler you know that's never good. So I go to check on her and she has a full spread out on my living room couch" the mom said in the video.

Screenshot showing Taylor with the cash (Image source: TikTok/@shesuqcme)
She then added that two hours later, the kid brought her two more $50 bills without telling her where she found them. "I said, 'Honey, where are you? Where'd you find this? Come on let's play a game, come on show me!'" she recalled telling her daughter. However, all the toddler had to say was "Hehehe." Towards the end, the TikToker mom joked, "The only possible, conclusion I come to, is that my 2-year-old is a drug dealer. Because I don't even carry cash like I don't know who's money that is."

@shesuqcme ♬ original sound - Taylor

 

Viewers flooded the comment section saying how bizarre toddlers could be. While some shared similar stories, many complained that their kids never brought them anything of use. "I'm sitting here looking at my kids who only give me a headache and a high grocery bill," @nichole.jones88 commented. 

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: TikTok/@theunknownbeautee)
Updates on the Mystery Cash

In a follow-up video, Taylor shared that she asked her husband, who works in the Coast Guard if he had left or hidden away any cash somewhere. While she waited for a response, she said she had come up with a theory and a possible source of the cash. She shared that while they didn't have any secret vents in the house, she did find a chair flipped over in her room on the day that she got the cash. She further added that the bottom of the chair was ripped out and a portion of it was filled with all kinds of stuff. 

Screenshot showing Taylor with the chair (Image source: TikTok/@shesuqcme)
She shared that the baby chair was picked up from a "curb alert" a while back and that there wasn't any way for her to "find the owners."  She showed that the chair had a toy carrot, a small children's book, her mother's Ray-Ban sunglasses, and some more items. Thus, she suspected that her daughter had been stashing things in the chair or that the previous owner of the chair had stashed the items and the cash that her daughter found. 

@shesuqcme Replying to @Jessica Williamson ♬ original sound - Taylor

 

For more updates, follow Taylor (@shesuqcme) on TikTok.

