Costco customer returns scratched pans after a year — to see if their '100% guarantee return policy' works

The woman also urged people to refrain from abusing the policy and only return products when they are damaged.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representational Image of customers shopping at a Costco store on August 31, 2023 in Novato, California. (Image Source: Photo by Sullivan/Getty Images)
Representational Image of customers shopping at a Costco store on August 31, 2023 in Novato, California. (Image Source: Photo by Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apart from great discounts, cheap food combos, and free samples, Costco memberships provide access to its generous return policy as well. In several viral stories, members have returned products after using them for nearly a decade. Sometimes, customers return products just to test how far the retailer would go to accommodate them. Such was the case with TikToker Kayla( @kaylarahman01) who tried to return some one-year-old, scratched-up cooking pans.

Entrance of a Costco warehouse superstore (Image source: Steve Heap/Getty Images)
Entrance of a Costco warehouse superstore (Image source: Steve Heap/Getty Images)

Testing the Limits of Costco's Return Policy

In a video with nearly a million views, Kayla took her viewers on an unusual trip to Costco, along with her husband. She shared that they were going to attempt to return some old pans that they had been using for more than a year. She showed just how worn out the pans were, even calling them toxic to a point. “I was unsatisfied with these pans as the coating started peeling quickly,” Kayla explained in the caption.

Screenshots from the video showing the condition of the pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)
Screenshots from the video showing the condition of the pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)

The video then showed the couple walking into the store and placing the pans at the counter for the staff to check. After showing pans on the table, Kayla revealed that their attempt was successful and the store miraculously accepted their request. Kayla showed her receipt to prove that they received a full refund, which they used to buy some new pans for their home. The best part was that Kayla did not need the original receipt or the boxes of the old pans to make a return. 

Screenshots showing the Costco shopper returning the pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)
Screenshots showing the Costco shopper returning the pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)

According to the official website of Costco, the membership warehouse allows customers to return a product at any point in life if they are unsatisfied with it. The store does have some exceptions for electronics, appliances, consumables, and more. However, the umbrella policy covers a wide range of products. In her caption, Kayla shared that she had never used this policy before but this time she was unhappy as the coating of the pans was peeling off. She further warned her viewers to not abuse or take advantage of the policy and to use it only when there is a genuine concern as bogus returns get flagged by the store.

“But it was awesome to be able to return the pans, actually try the product out longer than 30 days, and put the in-store credit towards better pans," she shared. 

Screenshots showing the couple buying new pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)
Screenshots showing the couple buying new pans (Image source: TikTok/@kaylarahman01)

While viewers in the comments were astonished to see how far members can stretch Costco's policies. "So you’re saying the pan I just threw away I could’ve returned it," @julyordie commented.

The comment section was also filled with similarly bizarre stories of the most absurd returns. "My grandpa returned our childhood swing set from 2008 and got a full return," @haydenh899 revealed.

Screenshot of a comment sharing a return experience (Image source: TikTok/@hayhayj325)
Screenshot of a comment sharing a return experience (Image source: TikTok/@hayhayj325)

Some shared how they were embarrassed to make returns but grateful for the policy. "I returned some AirPods after 6 months because the left one was not working… I'm embarrassed when it comes to returning things but I love COTSCO return policy," @auntieoffour added.

Screenshot of a comment from a Costco employee (Image source: TikTok/@chels.holmes)
Screenshot of a comment from a Costco employee (Image source: TikTok/@chels.holmes)

Even workers confirmed that Costco is the most generous when it comes to returns. "They have a 100% return policy no matter how used or how old. Used to work there and had someone bring in a mattress that was 10+ years old and got a new mattress free," @samanthafolsom2020 admitted

@kaylarahman01 **This was my first and only return at Costco. I was unsatisifed with these pans as the coating started peeling quickly. So I tested Costcos 100% gaurentee return policy and yes it worked. I do not recommend abusing this policy as they do keep track of your returns and can be flagged but it was awesome to be able to return the pans and actually try the product out longer than 30 days and put the instore credit towards better pans. I did not need the receipt or the box. #costco #costcoreturns #costcotiktok #costcobuys #potsandpans #nontoxicpans #fypage ♬ original sound - Kayla

 

For more such interesting content, follow Kayla (@kaylarahman01) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
2 hours ago
