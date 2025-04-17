Walmart shopper fumes after noticing what was inside Great Value frozen broccoli: 'Why would they...'

Other products, such as Pesto and chicken nuggets from Great Value, have also caused outrage.

Shoppers have trusted Walmart to maintain quality standards while offering products at lower prices for decades now. But the retailer seems to be faltering as it has been called out multiple times on TikTok by consumers over inferior quality and false advertising of food items sold under the Great Value brand. After its products, such as chicken nuggets, were exposed for being literally hollow, now broccoli sold at Walmart has been directed by a shopper online.

Several customers have called out the brand for not living up to standards, but all this criticism doesn’t seem to have much of an impact on the products they’re selling. A TikTok user named Quinteise Douglas (@teiseq) bought a bag of Great Value frozen broccoli and probably expected it to be a normal bag of greens. But what she saw inside was alarming, and she made it a point to share it with the world.

Stock photo of a bowl of broccoli. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by Cats Coming)

In the video, which has garnered more than 505,000 plays so far, users could see a giant broccoli stem, which was clearly unfit for human consumption. People usually expect the green mushroom-like vegetable to stick out at the end of each stem, but that wasn’t the case in this scenario. This was nothing more than a giant beanstalk. It costs $1.16 as per a Green Matters report, and the customer was simply not okay with spending her hard-earned money for a sub-standard product.

“Why would they give me this big-a** f**king beanstalk?” she said, with disgust apparent in her tone. She then dropped it into the bowl with a hint of aggression. Viewers of the viral video shared their views on the matter as well.

Stock photo of broccoli being used in cooking. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by Zamani Sahudi)

“They wrong for that ik it took up half the damn bag too,” one user named Tara commented. “Every damn time. count your days, Great Value,” added another user named EatPrayPoop. “That brand of frozen broccoli is THE worst,” one more consumer named OSHA commented.

Some consumers may say that this isn’t even surprising anymore from a brand like Great Value. An earlier video by popular TikTok creator Paden Ferguson (@padiano) saw him raise questions about the ingredients the company puts in its pesto. “Contains milk, eggs, cashews, and pine nuts. May contain traces of anchovies, sardines, tuna, mussels…why? Why is this in here?” he had asked.

The problem with those ingredients is that they’re seafood, and several people could be allergic to those. No one expects there to be seafood in pesto, so even if someone knew they were allergic to certain seafood items, they wouldn’t bother to look for them at the back of a jar of pesto. It’s just another example of big brands not being careful with what they’re selling.

For more such content, follow @teiseq on TikTok.