Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles

The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.

Walmart shoppers have remained loyal to the retail giant, but that does not stop them from calling it out over quality issues or false advertising. After a TikTok creator shared something strange happening in her Walmart store, it triggered outrage among customers. The creator, @thebiteo87, shared a video showing that her store had placed a clear partition at the end of an aisle, with the Walmart logo in the center. As she failed to understand the logic, she asked her viewers what the partition was about, and they did not disappoint with their answers.

Representative image of an aisle in a Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images/Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

In the video with more than 1.1 million views, the creator showed herself standing in what seemed to be the produce/grocery section of her local Walmart store. She then panned the camera around to show the clear barrier that was placed behind her. “Do you see this?" she asked viewers.

Screenshots showing the creator pointing to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)

It appeared that he store had placed a partition to separate two sections of the store, but it wasn't clear what the logic behind it was, as it forced customers to go around the store to access the different sections, preventing them from cutting across the aisles. "What the [expletive] is this?” the creator went on to ask. In her caption, she further expressed her anger, writing, #ihateamerica along with #walmartfinds.

Screenshots showing the creator's reaction to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)

While there is no official explanation available from Walmart, viewers in the comments came up with all sorts of theories to explain the barrier. “I think it’s so people can’t take makeup and sprint out of the store,” a viewer wrote in the comments as per Daily Dot. “People swipe everything off the shelf and run. It’s probably a high-theft store, and they’re testing to see if they can slow thieves’ exit from the store with product,” another shopper suggested.

Some even pointed out that the partition could be a safety hazard, especially during an emergency. “How can you get out of there when there’s a shooting because lord knows there will be,” a viewer wrote. “I feel like that’s a giant fire hazard,” added another. Some even raised a complaint as the partition made it less accessible for the specially abled.

On the other hand, some users made fun of the situation as well. “You haven’t unlocked that area yet. Must be at least level 50,” one funny viewer wrote. “You gotta unlock the yogurt section by completing the bread aisle challenge,” joked another.

This isn't the first time that Walmart has been under fire for making products less accessible to shoppers. In another viral video, Sillahmusuuu (@sillahmusuuu) expressed her outrage after she had to wait for over 45 minutes to get her protein supplement, as the store had locked the item up and the employees misplaced the key.

#walmart ♬ original sound - Sillahmusuuu @sillahmusuuu Waited over an hour🤦🏾‍♀️ so unfair! @Walmart start locking people up for stealing or have workers come when they ring it! Nobody should have to wait over an HOUR to have this unlocked #fyp

In her video, the nurse, who had just finished her double shift, requested Walmart to rethink its anti-theft policies. “Walmart, this is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do,” she said, pointing to the store's security glass. “I’ve been waiting here for over 45 minutes because I just want my protein shake. If people want to start stealing from the stores, lock ‘em up. This is just unfair to the people who have money that just want to get here, get their groceries, and leave," she went on to add.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick

Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal