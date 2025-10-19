ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles

The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video showing the partition (Cover image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)
Screenshots from the creator's video showing the partition (Cover image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)

Walmart shoppers have remained loyal to the retail giant, but that does not stop them from calling it out over quality issues or false advertising. After a TikTok creator shared something strange happening in her Walmart store, it triggered outrage among customers. The creator, @thebiteo87, shared a video showing that her store had placed a clear partition at the end of an aisle, with the Walmart logo in the center. As she failed to understand the logic, she asked her viewers what the partition was about, and they did not disappoint with their answers.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)
Representative image of an aisle in a Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images/Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

In the video with more than 1.1 million views, the creator showed herself standing in what seemed to be the produce/grocery section of her local Walmart store. She then panned the camera around to show the clear barrier that was placed behind her. “Do you see this?" she asked viewers. 

Screenshots showing the creator pointing to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)
Screenshots showing the creator pointing to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)

It appeared that he store had placed a partition to separate two sections of the store, but it wasn't clear what the logic behind it was, as it forced customers to go around the store to access the different sections, preventing them from cutting across the aisles. "What the [expletive] is this?” the creator went on to ask. In her caption, she further expressed her anger, writing, #ihateamerica along with #walmartfinds. 

Screenshots showing the creator's reaction to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)
Screenshots showing the creator's reaction to the barrier (Image source: TikTok/@thebiteo87)

While there is no official explanation available from Walmart, viewers in the comments came up with all sorts of theories to explain the barrier. “I think it’s so people can’t take makeup and sprint out of the store,” a viewer wrote in the comments as per Daily Dot. “People swipe everything off the shelf and run. It’s probably a high-theft store, and they’re testing to see if they can slow thieves’ exit from the store with product,” another shopper suggested.

Some even pointed out that the partition could be a safety hazard, especially during an emergency. “How can you get out of there when there’s a shooting because lord knows there will be,” a viewer wrote. “I feel like that’s a giant fire hazard,” added another. Some even raised a complaint as the partition made it less accessible for the specially abled. 

@thebiteo87 #ihateamerica #walmartfinds ♬ Actium - Aphex Twin

 

On the other hand, some users made fun of the situation as well. “You haven’t unlocked that area yet. Must be at least level 50,” one funny viewer wrote. “You gotta unlock the yogurt section by completing the bread aisle challenge,” joked another.

This isn't the first time that Walmart has been under fire for making products less accessible to shoppers. In another viral video, Sillahmusuuu (@sillahmusuuu) expressed her outrage after she had to wait for over 45 minutes to get her protein supplement, as the store had locked the item up and the employees misplaced the key.

@sillahmusuuu Waited over an hour🤦🏾‍♀️ so unfair! @Walmart start locking people up for stealing or have workers come when they ring it! Nobody should have to wait over an HOUR to have this unlocked #fyp #walmart ♬ original sound - Sillahmusuuu

 

In her video, the nurse, who had just finished her double shift, requested Walmart to rethink its anti-theft policies. “Walmart, this is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do,” she said, pointing to the store's security glass. “I’ve been waiting here for over 45 minutes because I just want my protein shake. If people want to start stealing from the stores, lock ‘em up. This is just unfair to the people who have money that just want to get here, get their groceries, and leave," she went on to add.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick

Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
WALMART
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
8 hours ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
The seller refused to accept a lowball bid for his signed, rookie Mickey Mantle card.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
Harvey couldn't relate more with the contestant and demanded the response to be number 1.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
The player also brought her husband along on the stage to support her.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
The guest who had very little idea about the Sun Valley poster was beyond delighted.
3 days ago
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
The FSIS announced at least five people were injured from consumption of the affected products.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
In the end, the guest was ready to fight her sister for an item worth thousands of dollars.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
Fans were heartbroken to see the player, Ryan, walk away empty handed.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
Harvey couldn't believe the hard researched facts about catfish on the show.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
Carey demanded the Wikipedia page of "Stack the Deck" game to be updated after the win.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
The player Titus Stevens missed out on taking home nearly $65,000 over an easy puzzle.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing some of the answers.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
The thrift store find turned out to be quite profitable for the seller named Kimberly.
6 days ago